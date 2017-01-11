Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. Announces Management Changes

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 11, 2017) -

Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. (TSX VENTURE:ELM) (the "Company" or "Element"), an innovative and leading provider of development and management services for seniors' retirement communities, announced today that Mr. Ed Duda has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Rob Kang has resigned effective as of December 31, 2016 to pursue other business interests. The Board thanks Mr. Kang for his contributions throughout the going public process and the following year contributing to the Company's growth.

Mr. Duda brings to Element over 25 years of senior industry experience within public and private companies in all aspects of corporate finance, administration, strategic planning, regulatory reporting, operations, business development, risk management and technology implementation. He will play a key role as Element moves to its next stage of corporate development.

Amongst his credentials, Mr. Duda is a former CFO & Corporate Secretary for a gold and silver exploration and development mining company. In addition, he has held the following positions: Senior VP & CFO; VP, CFO & Chief Privacy Officer; Chief Operating Officer; VP Finance; and VP Administration & Credit for a number of financial services organizations located nationally and some internationally. Mr. Duda holds a Chartered Professional Accountant Designation and a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree (Accounting & Finance) along with numerous Canadian Securities Institute accreditations.

The Board also announces that Mr. Conan Graham has accepted the position of Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Graham brings more than 15 years of broad and diversified business experience from the technology and health care sectors. As V.P. Corporate Development, Conan will be responsible for creating and executing Element's business development strategy, ensuring complete alignment with the Company's corporate vision, philosophy and core values.

Prior to joining Element, Mr. Graham led Business Optimization Projects within Watermark Dental Group and held several senior leadership positions in technology distribution & services throughout Western Canada. Conan possesses an innate understanding of what is required to strengthen an organization and build its brand. His strong relationship management skills will be key in forming and maintaining healthy, high-performing strategic alliances. Conan carries himself with a strong sense of integrity and has a passion for building high performance, purpose-driven teams.

Mr. Graham is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP), holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Administrative Studies, a Masters Certificate in Project Management, and will graduate the Queen's University Executive MBA program in May 2017.

"Messrs. Duda and Graham bring a wealth of invaluable experience to Element", said Michael Diao, CEO of Element. "Their expertise will add tremendous value as we move forward with the development of the Opal and Oasis communities, assess new opportunities in Canada and advance our plans for China."

The Board has also accepted the resignation of Amanda List as Vice President of Leadership and People Development. Amanda will remain as an outside consultant to Element and the Company will continue to utilize her invaluable direction in staff development.

