Elemica Named Top Logistics IT Provider for 9th Consecutive Year

Creating Value in Clients' Supply Chains With End-to-End Visibility Across Elemica's Patented Supply Chain Operating Network

WAYNE, PA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Elemica, the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the process industries, announces that the company has been recognized by Inbound Logistics magazine as a Top 100 Logistics IT Provider. This is Elemica's ninth consecutive year winning this prestigious award. Winners are chosen based on their knowledge, experience and technology that optimizes logistics, provides supply chain excellence and transforms organizations. Elemica was selected for helping process businesses globally improve end-to-end visibility within their supply chain. This visibility helps companies uncover road blocks, mitigate risk, streamline processes and ultimately improve customer service levels.

"Elemica's robust network and supply chain solutions provides a collaborative environment that enables companies to better sense and respond to real-time events while making more informed decisions that positively impact growth and profitability," said Rich Katz, Chief Technology Officer of Elemica. "We are honored to be chosen for this prestigious award for the ninth consecutive year. This award also recognizes all Elemica employees for their dedicated service to our customers and their businesses."

"Today's business leaders are struggling to balance the need for advanced planning against the demands for supply chain agility, reducing inventory touches, and wrangling the complexity of omni-channel distribution regimes," said Felecia Stratton, editor, Inbound Logistics. "Elemica continues to provide solutions to help meet those challenges, and that's why Inbound Logistics editors have recognized Elemica as one of 2017's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers."

Each year, Inbound Logistics develops a list of the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers. IL editors research capabilities based on submitted questionnaires and other sources, then select 100 technology providers offering solutions designed to meet business logistics managers' supply chain challenges. Inbound Logistics' editors place value on choosing providers whose solutions are central to solving transportation, logistics, and supply chain challenges, and whose customer successes are well-documented. This year's Top 100 Logistics IT Providers include those serving Fortune 1000 companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses.

Elemica's Logistics Management Solutions give clients full command of their transportation operations that seamlessly connect logistics network providers (LSP) regardless of mode, region or capabilities. Connected companies gain end-to-end visibility into their logistics network with immediate access to information for better decision-making and management over LSP performance. Leveraging the power of the network with many-to-many connections lowers costs across the supply chain ecosystem and allows companies to quickly gain efficiencies and collaborate more productively with trading partners.

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.