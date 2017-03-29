Elemica Showcases "Embracing Disruption in the Supply Chain" with Industry Veteran Lora Cecere of Supply Chain Insights

Reality Web Series "Elemicans in Cars Talkin' Supply Chain" features innovators, thought leaders and change agents sharing their big ideas

WAYNE, PA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Elemica, the leading Supply Chain Operating Network for the process industries, announces the latest installment of their award-winning reality web series, "Elemicans in Cars Talkin' Supply Chain," featuring supply chain industry innovator and thought leader, Lora Cecere. The episode titled "Innovating Above the Fray" is a conversation between Lora Cecere, Founder and CEO of Supply Chain Insights, and Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing at Elemica. During their drive through Atlanta, Lora and Ed focus their discussion on two key areas; 1) How to embrace disruption in the supply chain, and 2) What the future holds for Supply Chain 2030.

"Companies today are three times more conservative than they are innovative," said Lora Cecere, Founder and CEO of Supply Chain Insights. "They lack the processes and know how to move forward and become innovative. Basically they are stuck."

Five "ah ha's" to making process innovation happen revealed in the show include:

Starting with the customer and looking at the "moments of truth" that are left unfulfilled.

Working backwards from the customer inward.

Funding innovation yourself by taking a percentage of the revenue increase from your continuous improvement operations.

Forming a "scrappy team" of people who like to rock the boat and are chartered to question the status quo.

Making sure your organization has Wings and Feet - "Wings" ask "what can it be?" while "Feet" are grounded in the balance sheet and results. Outside-in processes fill in the body.

"Lora's assertion that companies need to disrupt themselves and admit they don't have best practices is spot on," said Ed Rusch, VP of Marketing at Elemica. "Innovative enterprises capturing significant competitive advantages are the ones making strategic investments in outside-in processes in order to get above the fray and drive meaningful change."

