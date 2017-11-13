Elev8 Brands, Inc. Announces New Lucky's Market Location Gainesville Will Carry, Places Order for Elev8 Hemp Coffee

Elev8 Hemp Coffee popularity expands with new retail locations and reorders

ROCKLEDGE, FL--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - Elev8 Brands, Inc. ( OTC PINK : VATE), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and CBD-based products including hemp coffee, tea, and E-juices, which target the health and wellness markets, announces that Lucky's Market in the Gainesville, Florida location of Lucky's Market has placed a new order for Elev8 Hemp Coffee.

The premium hemp coffee has quickly grown to becoming a customer favorite at several Lucky's Market locations in Florida. Current locations have reported excellent customer feedback which has enabled the wholly-owned subsidiary, Elev8 Hemp LLC, to expand quickly into additional Lucky's Market store locations. The company is receiving its' first reorders from original locations further proving the strength and potential of the brand.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Medico commented, "We are excited to announce Elev8 Hemp Coffee has been ordered by Lucky's Market in Gainesville, Florida. Our team has been working extremely hard conducting tasting and samplings 'in-store' which has enabled us to speak directly with customers and buyers. These efforts are resulting in new sales and happy customers."

Lucky's Market is expanding in the state of Florida, opening several more locations by the end of 2018. Medico concluded, "Lucky's Market has been fantastic to work with and our product is a perfect fit. Currently Lucky's is reviewing our new Hemp Tea and should have a decision within the next several weeks. We are already speaking with additional locations and one of our 2018 goals is to enter each and every Lucky's Market retail locations."

About Elev8 Brands, Inc.:

Elev8 Brands, Inc. specializes in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is founded based on creating high-quality, sustainable, products for health-conscious consumers.

About Elev8 Hemp LLC:

Elev8 Hemp LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and health care products including hemp coffee, hemp water, and hemp-based skin care products.

About 02 Breathe LLC:

02 Breathe is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Elev8 Brands, Inc. which focuses on their oxygen bar while bringing in an array of CBD products. O2 Breathe carries CBD tinctures, CBD vape, CBD lotions and message products. 02 Breathe is currently looking to offer CBD at their oxygen bar.

About Lucky's Market

Lucky's Market was started in 2003 by two chefs, Trish and Bo Sharon, when they bought a convenience store in Boulder, Colo. The Sharons shared a vision of creating a grocery store where food lovers like themselves would want to shop, with quality products sold at affordable prices with genuine personal service. Today, those goals are the hallmarks of the Lucky's style. For more information about Lucky's Market, please visit www.luckysmarket.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

