Elevate Your Easter Feast with Sweet, Simple Ham

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - (Family Features) For most, it's not Easter without the classic ham centerpiece. This year, add a flavorful twist to everyone's favorite holiday main dish with a glaze, chutney or sauce.

Ham pairs well with many flavors, making it easy to create a unique dish every time. From sweet to savory and oh-so succulent, these ham combinations can bring easy elegance and flavor to the table. Serve a decadent ham recipe to ensure your Easter feast is as memorable as it is delicious with a recipe like this Ham with Honey, Fennel and Mustard Glaze.

With this recipe, the traditional ham is now elevated with fresh spring flavors and a crowd-pleasing glaze. Served with bright, seasonal asparagus, this dish brings together unexpected flavors creating a soon-to-be family favorite.

For more Easter inspiration and ways to transform more or leftover ham into tasty baguettes, crepes, quesadillas and more, visit PorkBeinspired.com.

Ham with Honey, Fennel and Mustard Glaze Servings: 15 1 7- to 8-pound spiral-sliced smoked ham, bone-in 6 tablespoons fennel seeds 1 cup honey 1 cup Dijon-style mustard 1 tablespoon pepper 3 pounds asparagus, trimmed 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon salt

Preheat the oven to 325 F. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven.

Meanwhile, use a mortar and pestle or spice grinder to coarsely crush the fennel seeds. Set aside 1 tablespoon, then transfer the remaining fennel to a medium bowl and add the honey, mustard, and pepper. Set 1 1/2 cups of the mixture aside.

Place the ham flat side down in a large shallow roasting pan and brush with about 1/2 of the remaining honey-mustard mixture. Roast the ham, basting with the same honey-mustard mixture and pan juices every 25 to 30 minutes, until the internal temperature reaches 140 F., 15 to 18 minutes per pound (loosely cover with foil if ham gets too browned). Remove the ham from the oven, transfer to a cutting board, and let rest 15 to 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, add a rack to the upper third of the oven and increase the temperature to 400 F. Arrange the asparagus on two large rimmed baking sheets. Drizzle with the olive oil, sprinkle with salt and reserved fennel seeds, and bake until tender, about 15 minutes.

Slice enough ham to serve and arrange on plates or a platter. Serve the asparagus and the reserved honey-mustard mixture on the side.

