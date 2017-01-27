Eleven Northwest Territories infrastructure projects benefitting from joint government funding

FORT SMITH, NORTHWEST TERRITORIES--(Marketwired - Jan. 27, 2017) - Investing in local infrastructure helps create jobs while improving Northern Canadians' quality of life. The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are working together to provide residents and businesses with modern, reliable and sustainable public infrastructure, and thereby, opening up opportunities for those living and working in the North.

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs, today announced more than $15.8 million in funding for 11 infrastructure projects across the Territory.

This funding will help upgrade the water reservoir in Jean Marie River, expand the Yellowknives Dene First Nation's Fire Hall, and make important upgrades to Fort Simpson's recreation centre that will extend the building's life and reduce future maintenance costs. Among the other projects receiving support, Fort McPherson will welcome upgrades to its arena, and is expected to open the doors to a new community hall in 2021.

Quotes

"When the Government of Canada invests in infrastructure, we are investing in Canadians, including the middle class, and supporting economic growth. By investing in modern and efficient infrastructure, we will help create good, well-paying jobs, while improving the quality of life of those living and working in the North."

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories. On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"These 11 projects are examples of how the various levels of government collaborate to support community government's infrastructure priorities and investments. These investments in infrastructure support priorities that ensure the delivery of programs and services to enhance the quality of life for all residents. This timely investment by the Government of Canada will support community development for years to come."

The Honourable Caroline Cochrane, Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs

"The Town of Fort Smith benefits greatly and appreciates the funding received from the Government of Canada for infrastructure development and maintenance. Funding capital projects, including the management of our infrastructure demands, is an ongoing challenge. These strategic investments are required and are critical towards our ability to create, maintain, and enhance the programs and services that we provide to residents. We are excited about this opportunity and the value it will bring to our community."

Lynn Napier-Buckley, Mayor, Town of Fort Smith

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide up to $8,569,000 for the 11 projects being announced today: $6,625,500 through the Small Communities Fund; and $1,943,500 through the federal Gas Tax Fund for the Hamlet of Fort McPherson's arena upgrade and community hall replacement.

The community governments will contribute the remaining $7,297,334 for the 11 projects, which have a total eligible cost of $15,866,334.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

BACKGROUNDER

The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are announcing funding for 11 infrastructure improvement projects across the Territory. The Government of Canada will provide $8,569,000 for these projects, which have a total eligible cost of $15,866,334. The community governments will contribute the remaining $7,297,334.

The Small Communities Fund provides support for priority public infrastructure projects that deliver on local needs in communities across Canada that have fewer than 100,000 residents.

The federal Gas Tax Fund is a permanent, long-term source of funding that offers Canadian municipalities significant flexibility to make strategic investments across many different project categories, including roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreational facilities.

The projects are as follows:

Recipient Project Description Community

Contribution Federal

Contribution Village of Fort Simpson Recreation Centre Upgrades $383,167 $1,149,500 Yellowknives Dene First Nation Fire-Hall Expansion $1,375,000 $125,000 Lustel K'e Dene First Nation Arena Upgrade $58,000 $172,000 Hamlet of Enterprise New Community Office $1,425,000 $125,000 Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation (Kakisa) Sewage Vacuum Truck Purchase $45,000 $125,000 Jean Marie River First Nation Water Reservoir Upgrade $42,000 $125,000 Hamlet of Tulita Baseball Field Construction $102,000 $306,000 Ka'asho Got'ine Charter Community Council Arena Upgrade $197,667 $593,000 Deline Got'ine Government Community Roads Upgrade $130,000 $388,000 Town of Fort Smith Recreation and Community Centre Renovations $1,021,000 $2,479,000 Hamlet of Fort McPherson Arena Upgrade and Community Hall Replacement $2,518,500 $2,981,500*

*The federal contribution for the Hamlet of Fort McPherson includes both the Small Communities Fund and federal Gas Tax Fund amounts.

For more information on the Small Communities Fund, please visit: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/sc-cp-eng.html.

For more information on the federal Gas Tax Fund, please visit: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html