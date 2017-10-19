Elgin Dentist Brings Attention To Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Smile for Life Dental in Elgin is working to spread the word about breast cancer during Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the help of its staff and a special, pink treatment room

ELGIN, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual event designed to bring attention to a devastating disease that affects millions across the globe. You may recognize the pink ribbons associated with Breast Cancer Awareness Month when watching NFL games or on Yoplait® yogurt packaging. Many individuals and organizations work to raise awareness about this disease each year, and Dr. Dean Lodding, a cosmetic dentist in Elgin, is one of them. As a proponent of oral systemic health, Dr. Lodding and his team at Smile For Life Dental take a special interest in spreading the word about breast cancer.

It is estimated by the American Cancer Society that about 252,710 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. This statistic is more than just a number to Dr. Lodding -- it hits close to home within the Smile for Life Dental family. Dr. Lodding himself has seen the effects of the disease firsthand, as his mother is a breast cancer survivor. As part of the practice's efforts to bring awareness to the disease, the staff wears pink scrubs throughout the month of October and adorns one of their treatment rooms with pink decor, which includes a pink dental chair and fun quotes on the wall. In addition, for every patient who visits the "pink room" for their procedure, Dr. Lodding donates a portion of their visit to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Breast cancer occurs when breast cells grow uncontrollably. If a tumor forms, it may feel like a lump in the breast tissue, or it can appear on an x-ray. The tumor may be malignant (cancerous) if the cells begin to invade the surrounding tissues or spread to other areas of the body. Early detection and treatment is crucial, which makes regular self-exams at home and routine mammograms extremely important.

Thanks in part to efforts like those of Smile For Life Dental and many other organizations, monetary funds that are raised during Breast Cancer Awareness Month can be put towards research, prevention, and treatment for patients. Dr. Lodding and his team say they are happy to do whatever they can to contribute to such a worthy cause and look forward to the day when breast cancer is no longer a threat to the lives of so many individuals around the world.

About Smile for Life Dental

Smile for Life Dental is a comprehensive practice focusing on general, cosmetic, and restorative dental treatments. The office is led by Dean Lodding, DDS, a nationally recognized dentist who has owned and operated his private practice in Elgin for 36 years. Dr. Lodding has received the President Award from the American Academy for Oral Systemic Health for his time dedicated to the mouth-body health link and has served on the board for The Community Crisis Center. At Smile for Life Dental, patients are able to choose from a wide variety of procedures, including general and preventive dental care, dental implants, porcelain veneers, sleep apnea treatment, and many others. Dr. Lodding is available for interview upon request.

For more information about Smile for Life Dental, please visit drdeanlodding.com or facebook.com/SMILEFORLIFEDENTAL.

To view the original source of this press release, click here:

https://www.drdeanlodding.com/news-room/elgin-dentist-brings-attention-to-breast-cancer-awareness-month/