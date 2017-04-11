Eliminating Fugitive VOC Emissions From Cleanroom Wipes

Foamtec to Introduce MiraSAT® 100% UPW (Ultrapure Water) Pre-Saturated VOC-Free Cleanroom Wipes to Environmental, Safety & Health Professionals at the SESHA 39th Annual International High Technology ESH Symposium & Exhibition on April 18, 2017, Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale Resort, Scottsdale, Arizona

OCEANSIDE, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - How can high technology facilities reduce tons -- yes, tons -- of permitted volatile organic compound (VOC) air emissions by using VOC-Free cleanroom wipes?

Are isopropanol-free wipes feasible in improving cleaning efficacy while reducing VOC emissions?

Are pre-packaged, contamination-free, VOC-Free wipes available to the industry?

Hundreds of environmental, safety and health (ESH) professionals will gather this April in Scottsdale, Arizona to discuss emerging practices and technologies to improve environmental, safety and health performance in high technology industries at the SESHA 39th Annual International High Technology ESH Symposium & Exhibition.

"Between the flammability hazard and fugitive VOC emissions, the use of solvent wipes in clean rooms have challenged industry ESH professionals for decades," said SESHA Fellow and Past-President, Bernie Frist.

Foamtec will introduce its new, 100% UPW (Ultrapure Water) Pre-Saturated VOC-Free Cleanroom Wipe for cleaning critical surfaces… MiraSAT® to ESH professionals at SESHA 2017. MiraSAT® enables wafer fabs to use ultrapure water pre-saturated wipers to replace isopropanol-saturated wipes and eliminate the use of hazardous chemical solvents for wipe down applications, helping to minimize fugitive VOC emissions and improve fab safety by reducing open use of flammable VOC solvents.

"Wafer fabs have been struggling to meet advanced process parameters while trying to minimize VOC emissions, and we now have a new, pre-saturated solution that helps eliminate a major part of their fugitive VOC emissions from daily fab operations. Nearly a pound of fugitive VOC emissions are generated from a single package of pre-saturated isopropanol wipes, and close to two pounds of VOC emissions for every one liter bottle of isopropanol used to saturate dry wipes. A typical Wafer fab may use tens of thousands of these wipes and hundreds of gallons of isopropanol per month," said Vice President of Microelectronics for Foamtec International, Armand Barrios.

Information on the SESHA Symposium may be found at www.sesha.org or by contacting SESHA Headquarters at 703.790.1745, sesha@burkinc.com.

About Foamtec

Foamtec's mission is to enable contamination control professionals to improve particle control in clean rooms by solving surface contamination challenges. The Wilshire Contamination Control Division of Foamtec International supplies clean room mops, foam swabs, microfiber swabs, foam wipers, microfiber wipers, UltraSOLV® ScrubPADS to address clean room cleaning and the critical cleaning of process equipment.

About SESHA

SESHA was formed in 1978. SESHA is truly a unique organization dedicated to the prevention of workplace injuries and accidents through the sharing of safety and health information and the promotion of technological advances in high technology, safety and health. Since its founding, SESHA has established itself as the premier international organization promoting the effective communication of safety, health and environmental information to the electronics and related high technology industries.

