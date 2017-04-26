ELIX Expands In China

Model E8K Wireless Auto Chargers To Ship in Q1 2018

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - ELIX Wireless, Canada's innovative developer of wireless charging technology, announced that its model E8K wireless chargers would ship in the first quarter of 2018. The company also announced the grand opening of its Shanghai Engineering Center, last Friday. Further, ELIX also participated in the China New Energy Vehicle Summit 2017 on April 26th in Shanghai.

China offers the largest market for automobiles and there is a strong desire to convert polluting fossil fuel-based cars to electric vehicles. Plug in charging for electric vehicles is not scalable, neither is inductive charging due to radiation problems. ELIX's wireless charging solutions are aimed at solving all of these issues and become a key enabler to the mega electric vehicle trend in China.

"Our technology commercialization is happening at a time when the automotive market needs it the most; we offer best in class wireless charging for automobiles and other applications," said Rosalie Hou, CEO of ELIX Wireless. "Our engineering center in Shanghai will transform working prototypes to mass producible devices."

ELIX technology sets itself apart from traditional inductive charging through a number of unique characteristics: the almost total absence of electro-magnetic radiation, making ELIX the safest technology for public and medical charging; a reduced cost per Watt when scaling the chargers to higher power levels, making ELIX the preferred charging mechanism for electric buses and cars; and the high efficiency of its transmission, making ELIX the preferred charging technology for higher power levels. In addition to all these benefits ELIX can charge in various weather conditions while maintaining high efficiency.

About ELIX

ELIX Wireless is the leader in high performance wireless power transfer, and has delivered a breakthrough in the industry with its Magneto-Dynamic Coupling (MDC) technology. The company's Wireless Charging Systems are targeted at applications in transportation, mining, material handling, oil & gas, implanted medical devices and autonomous vehicles. ELIX was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The company has filed various patents in the area of Magneto-Dynamic Coupling. ELIX is backed by investors from China, Singapore, US and Canada, and has customers in Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.elixwireless.com.

