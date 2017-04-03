Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage to Testify on Brownfields Reauthorization

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - On behalf of The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) Elizabeth, New Jersey Mayor Chris Bollwage will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Environment on Tuesday, April 4th at 10 a.m. ET during a hearing on Brownfields Reauthorization.

Mayor Bollwage, who testified last week before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and the Environment Committee on the same topic, noted that while individual mayors are still providing feedback on the draft legislation, the Conference broadly sees brownfields redevelopment as a 'win-win' for everyone involved.

"It creates jobs, it cleans up the environment, and it is pro-business and pro-community. The reauthorization of this law should be a top priority for this Congress," he said.

During his testimony tomorrow, Bollwage will explain that the redevelopment of brownfield properties has been one of the Conference's top priorities since the early 1990s. "For many people, brownfields are just the neighborhood eyesore or the former industrial site, but for Mayors they represent unrealized economic potential and neighborhood development. … As former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley used to say, 'As a nation, we recycle aluminum, glass, and paper, but we don't recycle our most valuable commodity -- our land.'"

WHAT:

Elizabeth (NJ) Mayor Bollwage to testify on the Brownfields Program Discussion Draft Legislation WHEN: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET WHERE: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building | Washington, D.C. 20515

