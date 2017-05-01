Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSX VENTURE:ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce Mr. Eric Kwok-Hung Chan is being appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of ECL effective May 1, 2017. Mr. Chan is Chief Financial Officer of MBMI Resources Inc. and prior to that was a partner for over twenty-one years at Cuningham LLP, a public accounting firm. Mr. Chan holds both a CPA and CA certification. The Board welcomes Mr. Chan to the management team and looks forward to working with him.

Mr. Harvey McKenzie has tendered his resignation as Chief Financial Officer but will continue to provide consulting services to ECL. The Board of Directors would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. McKenzie for his hard work and dedication as CFO and look forward to his continued insight and experience with ECL.

