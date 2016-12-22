Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Dec. 22, 2016) - Ellipsiz Communications Ltd. (formerly NXA Inc.) (TSX VENTURE:ECT) (the "Company" or "ECL") wishes to announce that an aggregate of 9,683,312 options to purchase common shares of the Company at $0.055 share for one (1) year have been granted to the three (3) directors of Ellipsiz Communications Taiwan Limited, the wholly-owned operating subsidiary of the Company including one individual who is also a director and officer of the Company.

