Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2016 Earnings

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK)
Highlights
- Net income was $1,042,000 and $4,337,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $1,036,000 and $4,122,000 for the same periods in 2015.
- Diluted earnings per share were $.30 per share and $1.25 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $.30 per share and $1.17 per share for the same periods in 2015.
- Return on average assets (annualized) was .73% and .76% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to .73% for both of the same periods in 2015.
- Return on average equity (annualized) was 7.38% and 7.77% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 7.46% and 7.43% for the same periods in 2015.
Net Income
Net income totaled $1,042,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $6,000 or 0.6% from the $1,036,000 recorded for the same period in 2015. This increase was the net result of a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $95,000, an increase in net interest income of $27,000, and an increase in noninterest income of $13,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $111,000 and an increase in income tax expense of $18,000.
Net income totaled $4,337,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $215,000 or 5.2% from the $4,122,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2015. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $886,000, an increase in noninterest income of $509,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $143,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and an increase in income tax expense of $314,000.
"The company has continued to make progress in 2016. Year over year, we have increased our noninterest income by 9%, our net interest income by 6%, and have expanded our net interest margin by 5%" said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, "We are pleased with the increase in core earnings supported by strong mortgage loan origination volume and a 7% growth in deposits."
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $1.26 per share and $1.25 per share compared to $1.19 per share and $1.17 per share for the same period in 2015. Both basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were $.30 per share and $.30 per share for both basic and diluted earnings per share for the same period in 2015.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was 3.21% compared to 3.07% for the same period in 2015. The yield on average earning assets was 4.05% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 4.06% for the same period in 2015. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.00% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 1.16% for the same period in 2015.
The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was 3.23% compared to 3.19% for the same period in 2015. The average yield on earning assets was 4.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2015. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.95% for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 1.07% for the same period in 2015.
Assets
Total assets increased $12.1 million or 2.2% to $573.5 million at December 31, 2016 compared to $561.3 million at December 31, 2015. Loans receivable increased 1.0% to $455.9 million at December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $10.1 million from December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2016.
Nonperforming Loans
Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.11% at December 31, 2016 compared to 1.05% at December 31, 2015. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of 0.08% decreased from 0.11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The allowance for loan losses was 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2016 and 0.92% of total loans at December 31, 2015.
Liabilities
Deposits total $469.5 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $29.1 million or 6.6%. The $29.1 million increase consists of a $17.8 million increase in time deposits, a $5.5 million increase in money market accounts, a $3.7 million increase in savings accounts, and a $3.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, offset by a $1.3 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts. Borrowed funds decreased by $17.5 million or 29.4%.
Shareholders' Equity
Shareholders' equity increased $1.0 million to $55.7 million at December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $16.74 at December 31, 2016, compared to $16.53 at December 31, 2015. Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.92 for the three and twelve months ended both December 31, 2016 and 2015.
Elmira Savings Bank, with $573.5 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices and a loan center in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.
Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's regulatory reports.
|
|
|
|
|ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
|
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(in thousands, except for share and per share data)
|
|December 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|
|% Change
|
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|$
|24,195
|
|
|$
|5,352
|
|
|352.1
|%
|Federal funds sold and other short-term investments
|
|
|99
|
|
|
|102
|
|
|-2.9
|%
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|24,294
|
|
|
|5,454
|
|
|345.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|32,581
|
|
|
|42,709
|
|
|-23.7
|%
|Securities held to maturity - fair value $8,679 at December 31, 2016 and $9,010 at December 31, 2015
|
|
|
8,519
|
|
|
|
9,003
|
|
|
-5.4
|%
|Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost
|
|
|9,811
|
|
|
|11,108
|
|
|-11.7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
|3,597
|
|
|
|3,630
|
|
|-0.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans receivable
|
|
|455,931
|
|
|
|451,368
|
|
|1.0
|%
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
|4,263
|
|
|
|4,148
|
|
|2.8
|%
|
|Net loans
|
|
|451,668
|
|
|
|447,220
|
|
|1.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|12,634
|
|
|
|12,130
|
|
|4.2
|%
|Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|13,592
|
|
|
|13,188
|
|
|3.1
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|1,552
|
|
|
|1,541
|
|
|0.7
|%
|Intangible assets, net
|
|
|20
|
|
|
|61
|
|
|-67.2
|%
|Goodwill
|
|
|12,320
|
|
|
|12,320
|
|
|0.0
|%
|Other assets
|
|
|2,862
|
|
|
|2,980
|
|
|-4.0
|%
|
|Total assets
|
|$
|573,450
|
|
|$
|561,344
|
|
|2.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|$
|469,547
|
|
|$
|440,472
|
|
|6.6
|%
|Borrowings
|
|
|42,000
|
|
|
|59,525
|
|
|-29.4
|%
|Other liabilities
|
|
|6,180
|
|
|
|6,576
|
|
|-6.0
|%
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
|517,727
|
|
|
|506,573
|
|
|2.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at December 31, 2016 and at December 31, 2015
|
|
|
9,700
|
|
|
|
9,700
|
|
|
0.0
|%
|Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,844,670 shares issued at December 31, 2016 and 2,820,745 shares issued at December 31, 2015
|
|
|
2,845
|
|
|
|
2,821
|
|
|
0.9
|%
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|41,644
|
|
|
|41,243
|
|
|1.0
|%
|Retained earnings
|
|
|4,407
|
|
|
|3,488
|
|
|26.3
|%
|Treasury stock, at cost - 98,118 shares at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015
|
|
|
(2,907
|)
|
|
|
(2,907
|)
|
|
0.0
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|(19
|)
|
|
|373
|
|
|-105.1
|%
|
|Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity
|
|
|55,670
|
|
|
|54,718
|
|
|1.7
|%
|Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|53
|
|
|
|53
|
|
|0.0
|%
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|55,723
|
|
|
|54,771
|
|
|1.7
|%
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$
|573,450
|
|
|$
|561,344
|
|
|2.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
|
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
|(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|December 31,
|
|
|December 31,
|
|(in thousands, except for per share data)
|
|2016
|
|
|2015
|
|% Change
|
|
|2016
|
|2015
|
|% Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest and fees on loans
|
|$
|4,751
|
|
|$
|4,762
|
|-0.2
|%
|
|$
|19,056
|
|$
|18,418
|
|3.5
|%
|
|Interest and dividends on securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taxable
|
|
|242
|
|
|
|304
|
|-20.4
|%
|
|
|1,000
|
|
|1,367
|
|-26.8
|%
|
|
|Non-taxable
|
|
|205
|
|
|
|240
|
|-14.6
|%
|
|
|832
|
|
|949
|
|-12.3
|%
|
|
|Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|5,198
|
|
|
|5,306
|
|-2.0
|%
|
|
|20,888
|
|
|20,734
|
|0.7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest on deposits
|
|
|773
|
|
|
|762
|
|1.4
|%
|
|
|3,055
|
|
|3,016
|
|1.3
|%
|
|Interest on borrowings
|
|
|270
|
|
|
|416
|
|-35.1
|%
|
|
|1,313
|
|
|2,084
|
|-37.0
|%
|
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
|1,043
|
|
|
|1,178
|
|-11.5
|%
|
|
|4,368
|
|
|5,100
|
|-14.4
|%
|Net interest income
|
|
|4,155
|
|
|
|4,128
|
|0.7
|%
|
|
|16,520
|
|
|15,634
|
|5.7
|%
|Provision for loan losses
|
|
|175
|
|
|
|270
|
|-35.2
|%
|
|
|487
|
|
|630
|
|-22.7
|%
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
|3,980
|
|
|
|3,858
|
|3.2
|%
|
|
|16,033
|
|
|15,004
|
|6.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service fees
|
|
|331
|
|
|
|372
|
|-11.0
|%
|
|
|1,420
|
|
|1,471
|
|-3.5
|%
|
|Gain on sale of loans held for sale
|
|
|771
|
|
|
|701
|
|10.0
|%
|
|
|3,061
|
|
|2,382
|
|28.5
|%
|
|Gain on sale of securities
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|-
|
|
|
|180
|
|
|284
|
|-36.6
|%
|
|Other service fees
|
|
|172
|
|
|
|184
|
|-6.5
|%
|
|
|728
|
|
|716
|
|1.7
|%
|
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|99
|
|
|
|100
|
|-1.0
|%
|
|
|403
|
|
|398
|
|1.3
|%
|
|Other
|
|
|22
|
|
|
|25
|
|-12.0
|%
|
|
|108
|
|
|140
|
|-22.9
|%
|
|
|Total noninterest income
|
|
|1,395
|
|
|
|1,382
|
|0.9
|%
|
|
|5,900
|
|
|5,391
|
|9.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and benefits
|
|
|1,944
|
|
|
|1,917
|
|1.4
|%
|
|
|7,927
|
|
|7,324
|
|8.2
|%
|
|Net occupancy
|
|
|341
|
|
|
|337
|
|1.2
|%
|
|
|1,416
|
|
|1,383
|
|2.4
|%
|
|Equipment
|
|
|314
|
|
|
|281
|
|11.7
|%
|
|
|1,200
|
|
|1,061
|
|13.1
|%
|
|Marketing and public relations
|
|
|215
|
|
|
|197
|
|9.1
|%
|
|
|794
|
|
|832
|
|-4.6
|%
|
|Professional fees
|
|
|(5
|)
|
|
|145
|
|-103.4
|%
|
|
|517
|
|
|773
|
|-33.1
|%
|
|Other
|
|
|1,079
|
|
|
|900
|
|19.9
|%
|
|
|3,748
|
|
|3,220
|
|16.4
|%
|
|
|Total noninterest expense
|
|
|3,888
|
|
|
|3,777
|
|2.9
|%
|
|
|15,602
|
|
|14,593
|
|6.9
|%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
|1,487
|
|
|
|1,463
|
|1.6
|%
|
|
|6,331
|
|
|5,802
|
|9.1
|%
|Income taxes
|
|
|440
|
|
|
|422
|
|4.3
|%
|
|
|1,989
|
|
|1,675
|
|18.7
|%
|Net income
|
|
|1,047
|
|
|
|1,041
|
|0.6
|%
|
|
|4,342
|
|
|4,127
|
|5.2
|%
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|5
|
|
|
|5
|
|0.0
|%
|
|
|5
|
|
|5
|
|0.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank
|
|
|1,042
|
|
|
|1,036
|
|0.6
|%
|
|
|4,337
|
|
|4,122
|
|5.2
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividend on preferred stock
|
|
|225
|
|
|
|225
|
|0.0
|%
|
|
|900
|
|
|900
|
|0.0
|%
|Income available to common shareholders
|
|$
|817
|
|
|$
|811
|
|0.7
|%
|
|$
|3,437
|
|$
|3,222
|
|6.7
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
|$
|0.30
|
|
|$
|0.30
|
|0.0
|%
|
|$
|1.26
|
|$
|1.19
|
|5.9
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|$
|0.30
|
|
|$
|0.30
|
|0.0
|%
|
|$
|1.25
|
|$
|1.17
|
|6.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
|
|
|2,731,266
|
|
|
|2,712,052
|
|0.7
|%
|
|
|2,772,243
|
|
|2,707,491
|
|2.4
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
|2,749,828
|
|
|
|2,731,078
|
|0.7
|%
|
|
|2,739,668
|
|
|2,762,332
|
|-0.8
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends per share
|
|$
|0.23
|
|
|$
|0.23
|
|0.0
|%
|
|$
|0.92
|
|$
|0.92
|
|0.0
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
|
|
|
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|
|For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|
|December 31, 2015
|
|ASSETS:
|
|Average Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average Rate
|
|
|Average Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average Rate
|
|Loans
|
|$
|458,772
|
|$
|4,751
|
|4.12
|%
|
|$
|447,731
|
|$
|4,762
|
|4.23
|%
|Short-term investments
|
|
|789
|
|
|-
|
|0.17
|
|
|
|177
|
|
|-
|
|0.10
|
|Securities
|
|
|52,464
|
|
|447
|
|3.39
|
|
|
|67,996
|
|
|544
|
|3.19
|
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|512,025
|
|
|5,198
|
|4.04
|
|
|
|515,904
|
|
|5,306
|
|4.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|58,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|47,119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|$
|570,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|563,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|394,401
|
|$
|773
|
|0.78
|
|
|$
|369,180
|
|$
|762
|
|0.82
|
|Borrowings
|
|
|42,000
|
|
|270
|
|2.51
|
|
|
|64,134
|
|
|416
|
|2.54
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|436,401
|
|
|1,043
|
|0.95
|
|
|
|433,314
|
|
|1,178
|
|1.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|77,531
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|74,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|56,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|55,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|$
|570,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|563,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.09
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.02
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,155
|
|3.23
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|4,128
|
|3.19
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK
|
|AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
|
|
|
|(Dollars in Thousands)
|
|For the Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|December 31, 2016
|
|
|December 31, 2015
|
|ASSETS:
|
|Average Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average Rate
|
|
|Average Balance
|
|Interest
|
|Average Rate
|
|Loans
|
|$
|458,840
|
|$
|19,056
|
|4.14
|%
|
|$
|433,397
|
|$
|18,418
|
|4.24
|%
|Short-term investments
|
|
|586
|
|
|1
|
|0.18
|
|
|
|847
|
|
|-
|
|0.03
|
|Securities
|
|
|54,449
|
|
|1,831
|
|3.36
|
|
|
|75,228
|
|
|2,316
|
|3.08
|
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|513,875
|
|
|20,888
|
|4.05
|
|
|
|509,472
|
|
|20,734
|
|4.06
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|53,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|54,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
|$
|567,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|564,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
|386,818
|
|$
|3,055
|
|0.79
|
|
|$
|365,142
|
|$
|3,016
|
|0.83
|
|Borrowings
|
|
|48,788
|
|
|1,313
|
|2.65
|
|
|
|70,773
|
|
|2,084
|
|2.90
|
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|435,606
|
|
|4,368
|
|1.00
|
|
|
|435,915
|
|
|5,100
|
|1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|75,782
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|73,103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|55,788
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|55,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|$
|567,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|$
|564,462
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest rate spread
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|3.05
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.90
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|
|
|
|
|$
|16,520
|
|3.21
|%
|
|
|
|
|$
|15,634
|
|3.07
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|12/31/2016
|
|9/30/2016
|
|6/30/2016
|
|3/31/2016
|
|12/31/2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|1,042
|
|$
|1,202
|
|$
|1,057
|
|$
|1,036
|
|$
|1,036
|
|
|Net interest income
|
|4,155
|
|
|4,211
|
|
|4,054
|
|
|4,100
|
|
|4,128
|
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|175
|
|
|87
|
|
|85
|
|
|140
|
|
|270
|
|
|Net security gains
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|180
|
|
|-
|
|
|Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains
|
|1,395
|
|
|1,716
|
|
|1,438
|
|
|1,171
|
|
|1,382
|
|
|Non-interest expense
|
|3,888
|
|
|3,976
|
|
|3,891
|
|
|3,847
|
|
|3,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance Statistics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin
|
|3.23
|%
|
|3.24
|%
|
|3.17
|%
|
|3.19
|%
|
|3.19
|%
|
|Annualized return on average assets
|
|0.73
|%
|
|0.84
|%
|
|0.75
|%
|
|0.74
|%
|
|0.73
|%
|
|Annualized return on average equity
|
|7.38
|%
|
|8.54
|%
|
|7.65
|%
|
|7.52
|%
|
|7.46
|%
|
|Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans
|
|0.20
|%
|
|0.05
|%
|
|0.01
|%
|
|0.07
|%
|
|0.18
|%
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|231
|
|
|53
|
|
|14
|
|
|74
|
|
|204
|
|
|Efficiency ratio
|
|70.1
|%
|
|67.1
|%
|
|70.8
|%
|
|70.6
|%
|
|68.5
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.30
|
|$
|0.36
|
|$
|0.31
|
|$
|0.30
|
|$
|0.30
|
|
|Diluted earnings per share
|
|0.30
|
|
|0.36
|
|
|0.30
|
|
|0.30
|
|
|0.30
|
|
|Dividend declared per share
|
|0.23
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|0.23
|
|
|Book value
|
|16.74
|
|
|16.80
|
|
|16.69
|
|
|16.59
|
|
|16.53
|
|
|Common stock price:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|High
|
|22.25
|
|
|21.50
|
|
|20.10
|
|
|20.55
|
|
|21.13
|
|
|
|Low
|
|18.50
|
|
|18.85
|
|
|18.06
|
|
|16.83
|
|
|18.41
|
|
|
|Close
|
|20.45
|
|
|19.91
|
|
|19.66
|
|
|18.01
|
|
|19.88
|
|
|Weighted average common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|2,731
|
|
|2,724
|
|
|2,718
|
|
|2,716
|
|
|2,712
|
|
|
|Fully diluted
|
|2,750
|
|
|2,741
|
|
|2,735
|
|
|2,733
|
|
|2,731
|
|
|End-of-period common shares:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Issued
|
|2,845
|
|
|2,839
|
|
|2,832
|
|
|2,828
|
|
|2,821
|
|
|
|Treasury
|
|98
|
|
|98
|
|
|98
|
|
|98
|
|
|98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial Condition Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|General
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets
|$
|573,450
|
|$
|567,450
|
|$
|574,721
|
|$
|560,020
|
|$
|561,344
|
|
|Loans, net
|
|451,668
|
|
|455,251
|
|
|463,104
|
|
|452,718
|
|
|447,220
|
|
|Intangibles
|
|12,340
|
|
|12,349
|
|
|12,360
|
|
|12,371
|
|
|12,381
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|469,547
|
|
|463,414
|
|
|470,462
|
|
|443,552
|
|
|440,472
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing
|
|70,330
|
|
|72,102
|
|
|70,803
|
|
|65,165
|
|
|66,964
|
|
|
|Savings
|
|70,621
|
|
|69,019
|
|
|69,159
|
|
|67,295
|
|
|66,914
|
|
|
|NOW
|
|85,822
|
|
|86,787
|
|
|121,875
|
|
|105,094
|
|
|87,083
|
|
|
|Money Market
|
|28,889
|
|
|25,715
|
|
|25,172
|
|
|25,281
|
|
|23,382
|
|
|
|Time deposits
|
|213,885
|
|
|209,791
|
|
|183,453
|
|
|180,717
|
|
|196,129
|
|
|
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|399,217
|
|
|391,312
|
|
|399,659
|
|
|378,387
|
|
|373,508
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|55,723
|
|
|55,792
|
|
|55,382
|
|
|55,039
|
|
|54,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing assets
|$
|5,289
|
|$
|5,345
|
|$
|5,622
|
|$
|5,328
|
|$
|4,943
|
|
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|0.92
|%
|
|0.94
|%
|
|0.98
|%
|
|0.95
|%
|
|0.88
|%
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|4,263
|
|
|4,319
|
|
|4,285
|
|
|4,214
|
|
|4,148
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|0.94
|%
|
|0.94
|%
|
|0.92
|%
|
|0.92
|%
|
|0.92
|%
|
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
|84.80
|%
|
|85.00
|%
|
|80.41
|%
|
|83.69
|%
|
|87.66
|%
|
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|1.11
|%
|
|1.12
|%
|
|1.15
|%
|
|1.10
|%
|
|1.05
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capitalization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity to total assets
|
|9.72
|%
|
|9.83
|%
|
|9.64
|%
|
|9.83
|%
|
|9.76
|%