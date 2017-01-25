Elmira Savings Bank Reports 2016 Earnings

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Elmira Savings Bank ( NASDAQ : ESBK)

Highlights

Net income was $1,042,000 and $4,337,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $1,036,000 and $4,122,000 for the same periods in 2015.





Diluted earnings per share were $.30 per share and $1.25 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to $.30 per share and $1.17 per share for the same periods in 2015.





Return on average assets (annualized) was .73% and .76% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to .73% for both of the same periods in 2015.





Return on average equity (annualized) was 7.38% and 7.77% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 7.46% and 7.43% for the same periods in 2015.





Net Income

Net income totaled $1,042,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $6,000 or 0.6% from the $1,036,000 recorded for the same period in 2015. This increase was the net result of a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $95,000, an increase in net interest income of $27,000, and an increase in noninterest income of $13,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $111,000 and an increase in income tax expense of $18,000.

Net income totaled $4,337,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016, an increase of $215,000 or 5.2% from the $4,122,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2015. This increase was the net result of an increase in net interest income of $886,000, an increase in noninterest income of $509,000, and a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $143,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.0 million and an increase in income tax expense of $314,000.

"The company has continued to make progress in 2016. Year over year, we have increased our noninterest income by 9%, our net interest income by 6%, and have expanded our net interest margin by 5%" said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO. Carr continued, "We are pleased with the increase in core earnings supported by strong mortgage loan origination volume and a 7% growth in deposits."

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $1.26 per share and $1.25 per share compared to $1.19 per share and $1.17 per share for the same period in 2015. Both basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were $.30 per share and $.30 per share for both basic and diluted earnings per share for the same period in 2015.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 was 3.21% compared to 3.07% for the same period in 2015. The yield on average earning assets was 4.05% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 4.06% for the same period in 2015. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.00% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 1.16% for the same period in 2015.

The net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2016 was 3.23% compared to 3.19% for the same period in 2015. The average yield on earning assets was 4.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 4.09% for the same period in 2015. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.95% for the three months ended December 31, 2016 compared to 1.07% for the same period in 2015.

Assets

Total assets increased $12.1 million or 2.2% to $573.5 million at December 31, 2016 compared to $561.3 million at December 31, 2015. Loans receivable increased 1.0% to $455.9 million at December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $10.1 million from December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2016.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio was 1.11% at December 31, 2016 compared to 1.05% at December 31, 2015. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of 0.08% decreased from 0.11% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2015. The allowance for loan losses was 0.94% of total loans at December 31, 2016 and 0.92% of total loans at December 31, 2015.

Liabilities

Deposits total $469.5 million at December 31, 2016, an increase of $29.1 million or 6.6%. The $29.1 million increase consists of a $17.8 million increase in time deposits, a $5.5 million increase in money market accounts, a $3.7 million increase in savings accounts, and a $3.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, offset by a $1.3 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts. Borrowed funds decreased by $17.5 million or 29.4%.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $1.0 million to $55.7 million at December 31, 2016 compared to December 31, 2015. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $16.74 at December 31, 2016, compared to $16.53 at December 31, 2015. Dividends paid to common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.92 for the three and twelve months ended both December 31, 2016 and 2015.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $573.5 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices and a loan center in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,195 $ 5,352 352.1 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 99 102 -2.9 % Total cash and cash equivalents 24,294 5,454 345.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 32,581 42,709 -23.7 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $8,679 at December 31, 2016 and $9,010 at December 31, 2015

8,519

9,003

-5.4 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,811 11,108 -11.7 % Loans held for sale 3,597 3,630 -0.9 % Loans receivable 455,931 451,368 1.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,263 4,148 2.8 % Net loans 451,668 447,220 1.0 % Premises and equipment, net 12,634 12,130 4.2 % Bank-owned life insurance 13,592 13,188 3.1 % Accrued interest receivable 1,552 1,541 0.7 % Intangible assets, net 20 61 -67.2 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 2,862 2,980 -4.0 % Total assets $ 573,450 $ 561,344 2.2 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 469,547 $ 440,472 6.6 % Borrowings 42,000 59,525 -29.4 % Other liabilities 6,180 6,576 -6.0 % Total liabilities 517,727 506,573 2.2 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at December 31, 2016 and at December 31, 2015

9,700

9,700

0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,844,670 shares issued at December 31, 2016 and 2,820,745 shares issued at December 31, 2015

2,845

2,821

0.9 % Additional paid-in capital 41,644 41,243 1.0 % Retained earnings 4,407 3,488 26.3 % Treasury stock, at cost - 98,118 shares at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2015

(2,907 )

(2,907 )

0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (19 ) 373 -105.1 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 55,670 54,718 1.7 % Noncontrolling interest 53 53 0.0 % Total shareholders' equity 55,723 54,771 1.7 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 573,450 $ 561,344 2.2 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 4,751 $ 4,762 -0.2 % $ 19,056 $ 18,418 3.5 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 242 304 -20.4 % 1,000 1,367 -26.8 % Non-taxable 205 240 -14.6 % 832 949 -12.3 % Total interest and dividend income 5,198 5,306 -2.0 % 20,888 20,734 0.7 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 773 762 1.4 % 3,055 3,016 1.3 % Interest on borrowings 270 416 -35.1 % 1,313 2,084 -37.0 % Total interest expense 1,043 1,178 -11.5 % 4,368 5,100 -14.4 % Net interest income 4,155 4,128 0.7 % 16,520 15,634 5.7 % Provision for loan losses 175 270 -35.2 % 487 630 -22.7 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,980 3,858 3.2 % 16,033 15,004 6.9 % Noninterest income: Service fees 331 372 -11.0 % 1,420 1,471 -3.5 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 771 701 10.0 % 3,061 2,382 28.5 % Gain on sale of securities - - - 180 284 -36.6 % Other service fees 172 184 -6.5 % 728 716 1.7 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 99 100 -1.0 % 403 398 1.3 % Other 22 25 -12.0 % 108 140 -22.9 % Total noninterest income 1,395 1,382 0.9 % 5,900 5,391 9.4 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 1,944 1,917 1.4 % 7,927 7,324 8.2 % Net occupancy 341 337 1.2 % 1,416 1,383 2.4 % Equipment 314 281 11.7 % 1,200 1,061 13.1 % Marketing and public relations 215 197 9.1 % 794 832 -4.6 % Professional fees (5 ) 145 -103.4 % 517 773 -33.1 % Other 1,079 900 19.9 % 3,748 3,220 16.4 % Total noninterest expense 3,888 3,777 2.9 % 15,602 14,593 6.9 % Income before income taxes 1,487 1,463 1.6 % 6,331 5,802 9.1 % Income taxes 440 422 4.3 % 1,989 1,675 18.7 % Net income 1,047 1,041 0.6 % 4,342 4,127 5.2 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 5 0.0 % 5 5 0.0 % Net income attibutable to Elmira Savings Bank 1,042 1,036 0.6 % 4,337 4,122 5.2 % Dividend on preferred stock 225 225 0.0 % 900 900 0.0 % Income available to common shareholders $ 817 $ 811 0.7 % $ 3,437 $ 3,222 6.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 0.0 % $ 1.26 $ 1.19 5.9 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 0.0 % $ 1.25 $ 1.17 6.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 2,731,266 2,712,052 0.7 % 2,772,243 2,707,491 2.4 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 2,749,828 2,731,078 0.7 % 2,739,668 2,762,332 -0.8 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 0.0 % $ 0.92 $ 0.92 0.0 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 458,772 $ 4,751 4.12 % $ 447,731 $ 4,762 4.23 % Short-term investments 789 - 0.17 177 - 0.10 Securities 52,464 447 3.39 67,996 544 3.19 Total interest-earning assets 512,025 5,198 4.04 515,904 5,306 4.09 Noninterest-earning assets 58,067 47,119 TOTAL ASSETS $ 570,092 $ 563,023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 394,401 $ 773 0.78 $ 369,180 $ 762 0.82 Borrowings 42,000 270 2.51 64,134 416 2.54 Total interest-bearing liabilities 436,401 1,043 0.95 433,314 1,178 1.07 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 77,531 74,581 Shareholders' equity 56,160 55,128 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 570,092 $ 563,023 Interest rate spread 3.09 % 3.02 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,155 3.23 % $ 4,128 3.19 %

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 458,840 $ 19,056 4.14 % $ 433,397 $ 18,418 4.24 % Short-term investments 586 1 0.18 847 - 0.03 Securities 54,449 1,831 3.36 75,228 2,316 3.08 Total interest-earning assets 513,875 20,888 4.05 509,472 20,734 4.06 Noninterest-earning assets 53,301 54,990 TOTAL ASSETS $ 567,176 $ 564,462 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 386,818 $ 3,055 0.79 $ 365,142 $ 3,016 0.83 Borrowings 48,788 1,313 2.65 70,773 2,084 2.90 Total interest-bearing liabilities 435,606 4,368 1.00 435,915 5,100 1.16 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 75,782 73,103 Shareholders' equity 55,788 55,444 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 567,176 $ 564,462 Interest rate spread 3.05 % 2.90 % Net interest income/margin $ 16,520 3.21 % $ 15,634 3.07 %