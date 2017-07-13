Elo Unveils 55-Inch Multi-Touch Interactive Signage for Public Venues

Elo's revolutionary touchscreen packs commercial-grade durability in its thinnest, lightest and most energy-efficient 55-inch design ever

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 13, 2017) - Elo, a leading global supplier of touchscreen solutions, unveiled its new 5502L, 55-inch touchscreen signage, delivering a large-format tablet-style platform for immersive interactive applications in commercial markets. The 5502L is available in three configurations, including the new TouchPro™ PCAP, IR and a non-touch version, enabling a mixed-deployment unified design. At a depth of only 2-inches, the ultra-thin profile integrates seamlessly into modern interiors for retail, corporate, hospitality and healthcare applications, and offers system integrators and value-added resellers a touchscreen that is easy to deploy, energy efficient and built to withstand 24/7 use in public environments.

"Demand is growing for attention-grabbing, immersive interactive experiences in high-traffic and multi-user environments," said Greg Sosinski, product manager at Elo. "Elo's groundbreaking new TouchPro PCAP version is our most responsive 55-inch, and optional accessories make it ideal for retail endless aisle, connected fitting rooms, conference rooms, wayfinding, and self-service. Deploying multiple touchscreens across all locations is simple with EloView software for instant set up with remote device management and content delivery."

High-performance computer modules are available to transform the 5502L into an integrated, all-in-one computer -- with no additional cables or mounting hardware needed. The commercial-grade modules are available for Microsoft Windows using Intel Core processors or Android using Qualcomm Snapdragon processors. Customers using an Android-powered computer module receive the added benefit of secure remote device management with EloView® software.

EloView is an online portal that makes it easy to provision Elo displays across a chain of stores, hotels, and museums, malls and airports and quickly deploy, change or lockdown specific web pages for consistent and up-to-date messaging. Customers can also add payment capability using an optional EMV cradle kit, instantly transforming an Elo display into an integrated, in-store ecommerce solution. Accessories for the 5502L and every 02-Series touchscreen include an integrated cradle for Ingenico or Verifone EMVs, NFC/RFID reader, 2D barcode scanner, magstripe reader, fingerprint reader and web camera.

Elo's proven quality and durability is backed by a 3-year warranty with on-site exchange for the continental US. Additional features include embedded power management; ADA, IBC, IK07 and UL-60950 compliance; Energy Star 7.0 certification and EU Energy Efficiency Class A rating; ambient color sensing to dynamically optimize color gamut to the environment; and Touch OSD capability, eliminating the need for a separate remote for operation.

About Elo

Elo is a global leader in touchscreen solutions, including POS systems and interactive signage displays from 10 to 70 inches. The inventor of the touchscreen, Elo now has 20+ million retail and hospitality installations in 80+ countries, with products designed in California and built to last, with a three-year standard warranty. The Elo touchscreen experience has consistently stood for quality, reliability and innovation. Elo intellectual property is protected by global patent, trademark and design registrations. Learn more about Elo at EloTouch.com.

Elo, the Elo logo, TouchPro and EloView are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. and its affiliates.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.