Eloro Resources Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ELO)(FRANKFURT:P2Q) ("Eloro") announces the grant of options to an arm's-length consultant to purchase 100,000 common shares of Eloro, exercisable at $0.75 per share at any time on or before April 7, 2022. The grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and is made in accordance with and subject to the terms of Eloro's stock option plan. In accordance with securities regulatory requirements, any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of such options will be subject to a resale restriction for a period of four months from the date of the grant.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company which holds a 100% undivided interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the prolific North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The La Victoria Gold/Silver Project covers 80.4 square kilometers and is within 50 km of several large, low-cost producing gold mines, with three producers visible from the property. Infrastructure in the area is good with access to road, water, and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,100m to 4,200m above sea level. Eloro also holds a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in northern and western Quebec.

