Eloro Resources Ltd. Retains Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:ELO)(FRANKFURT:P2Q) "Eloro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Eloro and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

The agreement is for an open-ended term of at least three months and may be terminated thereafter on 30 days' notice.

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine development company which recently acquired a 100% undivided interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the prolific North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru. The La Victoria Gold/Silver Project covers 80.4 square kilometres and is within 50 km of several large, low-cost producing gold mines, with three producers visible from the property. Infrastructure in the area is good with access to road, water, and electricity and is located at an altitude that ranges from 3,100m to 4,200m above sea level. Eloro also holds a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in northern and western Quebec.

About Integral Wealth Securities

Integral Wealth Securities provides financing, strategic advisory, and market making services to emerging companies in three principal sectors: oil + gas, metals + mining and diversified industries. The firm also works closely with institutional and high net worth investors who seek attractive risk adjusted returns through participation in these sectors via new issues or the secondary markets.

