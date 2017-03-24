Elsevier Announces Comprehensive New Book, Data Assimilation for the Geosciences: From Theory to Application

One of six new geoscience titles assembles all mathematical, statistical and probability background knowledge needed to formulate data assimilation systems

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Data Assimilation for the Geosciences: From Theory to Application by Steven J. Fletcher. The book brings together in one place all mathematical, statistical and probability background knowledge necessary to formulate data assimilation systems. It also demonstrates how data assimilation systems are implemented in larger scale fluid dynamical problems related to the atmosphere, oceans, the land surface and other geophysical situations. Elsevier also announced the publication of five additional geoscience books.

Data Assimilation for the Geosciences offers a comprehensive presentation of the subject, from basic principles to advanced methods, such as particle filters and Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) methods. In addition, it covers the applications of data assimilation techniques in various disciplines of the geosciences, making the book useful to students, teachers and research scientists.

Learn more about multivariate distribution theory in this sample chapter.

Dr. Fletcher is currently a Research Scientist III at the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) at Colorado State University, where he has worked extensively on extending the Gaussian bases for variational and PSAS-based data assimilation methods to allow for the minimization of lognormally distributed errors. He has also derived the theory to allow for Gaussian and lognormally distributed errors to be minimized simultaneously through deriving a mixed Gaussian-lognormal multivariate distribution. Dr. Fletcher earned his Bachelor's degree with honors in Mathematics and Statistics, his Master's degree in Numerical Solutions to Differential Equations, and his Ph.D. in Mathematics/Data Assimilation, all from the University of Reading (UK).

The six new geoscience titles are:

In order to meet content needs in the geosciences, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of geoscientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

