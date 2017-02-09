Elsevier Book by Indiana University Public Health Informatics Professor Wins HIMSS Book of the Year Award

Winning title offers practical guidance, strategic insight to healthcare information and management systems professionals

CAMBRIDGE, MA and INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, and the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis today announced that HIMSS (Healthcare Information Management Systems Society), an international not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information technology (IT), will award its 2016 Book of the Year Award to Health Information Exchange: Navigating and Managing a Network of Health Information Systems. Edited by Brian E. Dixon, PhD, FHIMSS, an Associate Professor at the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health and Research Scientist at the Regenstrief Institute, the book was published in March 2016 by Elsevier's Academic Press imprint.

Health Information Exchange confronts the opportunities and challenges associated with the electronic exchange of data and information across the complex network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other entities involved in providing health care. While the last decade has witnessed tremendous growth in the proliferation of IT in health care, many find it complicated and frustrating to connect those systems in a way that delivers high quality, patient-centered care. Described as a "timely response to a critical need within the health system" by Charles E. Christian, FHIMSS, CHCIO, the Vice President for Technology and Engagement at the Indiana Health Information Exchange who nominated it for the award, the book chronicles the need for and progress towards interoperability among health information systems as well as the methods and tools necessary to enable seamless, nationwide exchange of health information no matter where a patient receives care. Experts and accomplished practitioners contributed to the book's chapters and its several case studies that detail how leading organizations are moving the needle with respect to health care delivery and outcomes.

The HIMSS Book of the Year Award honors a book that offers outstanding practical guidance and/or strategic insight for healthcare information and management systems professionals. JoAnn W. Klinedinst, MEd, CPHIMS, PMP, DES, FHIMSS, the Vice President of Professional Development for HIMSS North America summarizes the merits of the book this way: "Not only does Dr. Dixon offer foundational knowledge on Health Information Exchange (HIE) that covers the broad areas of technology, governance, and policy but also he provides in-depth case studies that serve to connect learners to real-world applications. This combination is critical to ensuring that stakeholders across all disciplines understand the latest applications of HIE that positively impact care delivery."

Editor Brian E. Dixon, PhD, FHIMSS, teaches and conducts research in the area of public health informatics, which applies information and computer science to improve population health monitoring as well as outcomes. Prior to joining the faculty at IUPUI, Dr. Dixon was an accomplished computer programmer as well as IT project manager who developed and implemented technologies that are now used by more than 100 hospitals and 20,000 physicians to exchange data necessary for caring for individual patients as well as monitoring the health of Indiana communities via the Indiana Health Information Exchange. Dr. Dixon has published more than 50 peer-reviewed publications and serves on multiple advisory boards for governmental and non-profit organizations who seek to use information technology to improve care delivery and health outcomes. Dr. Dixon was named to the "Forty Under 40" list in 2014 by the Indianapolis Business Journal and an Outstanding Investigator by the Regenstrief Institute's Center for Biomedical Informatics. He was named a HIMSS Fellow in 2012.

The award will be presented to Dr. Dixon at the HIMSS Awards Gala, on February 21, 2017 at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando. The gala is one of the premier events held during the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition, from February 19-23, at the Orange County Convention Center.

About the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health

The IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI seeks to cultivate innovative, interdisciplinary, community engaged education, research and service and prepare leaders in public health and health care. The school has over 500 students enrolled in its three undergraduate, four master's and four doctoral education programs related to public health and health administration. Pending approval, the school will offer the nation's first bachelor of science degree in health data science. The school further has numerous active research collaborations with local and state health departments in Indiana as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF).

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions -- among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligence and ClinicalKey -- and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/8/11G129731/Images/Health_Information_Exchange_cover-4b3d9d638b488f88ac2b51e58c4ff4e8.jpg