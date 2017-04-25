Elsevier Introduces New Book Series on Chemical Process Safety

Books will serve as informative tools and user manuals for both engineering researchers and practitioners

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Methods in Chemical Process Safety, Volume 1, the first book in Elsevier's new series focused on process safety, risk assessment and management and loss prevention. An informative tool and user manual for both engineering researchers and practitioners, this initial volume includes chapters on Elements of Process Safety Management; Human Factors in the Chemical Process Industries; Introduction to Dynamic Risk Analyses; and Regulation of Chemical Process Safety-Current Approaches and their Effectiveness. Elsevier also announced the publication of four additional chemical and process engineering books.

Edited by Faisal Khan, the new series presents the most recent chemical process safety advancements from a practical point-of-view, offering readers the views and opinions of experts in each topic. Elsevier will publish one themed volume of the series annually, each with fully commissioned reviews.

Learn more about the regulation of chemical process safety in this sample chapter from Volume 1.

Dr. Faisal Khan is Professor and Vale Research Chair of Process Safety and Risk Management at Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada. He established the Centre for Risk Integrity and Safety and Engineering (C-RISE), which has more than 40 research members. Dr. Khan's areas of research interest include offshore safety and risk engineering, inherent safety, risk management, and risk-based integrity assessment and management. He is actively involved with multinational oil and gas industries on the issue of safety and asset integrity. Dr. Khan has won numerous awards, written five books on the subject, and more than 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals.

The five new chemical and process engineering titles are:

In order to meet content needs in chemical and process engineering, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of researchers and engineers, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

