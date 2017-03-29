Beginner's introduction to the principles of computation and data analysis in neuroscience using both Python™ and MATLAB® is one of seven new neuroscience titles

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Neural Data Science: A Primer with MATLAB® and Python™ by Erik Lee Nylen and Pascal Wallisch. The book offers a beginner's introduction to the principles of computation and data analysis in neuroscience, using both Python and MATLAB in parallel, giving readers the ability to transcend platform tribalism and enable coding versatility. Elsevier also announced the publication of six additional neuroscience books.

Neural Data Science: A Primer with MATLAB® and Python™ introduces the canonical data analysis cascade, standardizing the data analysis flow. The book also presents methods that strategically, tactically and algorithmically help improve the organization of code. It is a valuable resource for students, researchers and instructors in systems, cognitive and behavioral neuroscience, and cognitive psychology.

Learn more about the foundation of neural data science in this sample chapter, "Philosophy," which discusses the current state of neuroscience and the need to integrate it with the emerging field of data science, resulting in the discipline of neural data science.

Dr. Nylen is currently a data scientist in New York, where he also is Executive Co-Director of The Stand, the New York City Dance Marathon. He received his Ph.D. from the Center for Neural Science at New York University, and his B.S.E. and M.S. in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Iowa. Dr. Nylen did a fellowship at Insight Data Science, and has taught at the "Neural Data Science" summer course at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. He is a patented inventor and has performed with numerous musical groups.

Dr. Wallisch serves as a professor in the Department of Psychology at New York University, where he currently teaches statistics, programming and the use of mathematical tools in neuroscience and psychology. He received his Ph.D. in Psychology from the University of Chicago and worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Neural Science at New York University. His long-term commitment to educational excellence was recognized by the "Wayne C. Booth Graduate Student Prize for Excellence in teaching" at the University of Chicago and the "Golden Dozen Award" at New York University. Dr. Wallisch co-founded and co-organizes the "Neural Data Science" summer course at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and co-authored the acclaimed book, "Matlab® for Neuroscientists."

The seven new neuroscience titles are:

• Neural Data Science: A Primer with MATLAB® and Python™ by Erik Lee Nylen and Pascal Wallisch

• Molecular and Cellular Therapies for Motor Neuron Diseases by Nicholas Boulis, Deirdre O'Connor and Anthony Donsante

• Stress: Neuroendocrinology and Neurobiology by George Fink

• Neuroprotection in Alzheimer's Disease by Illana Gozes

• Mathematics for Neuroscientists, Second Edition by Fabrizio Gabbiani and Steven J. Cox

• Primer on Cerebrovascular Diseases, Second Edition by Louis R. Caplan, José Biller, Megan Leary, Eng Lo, Ajith Thomas, Midori Yenari and John Zhang

• Translational Immunotherapy of Brain Tumors by John H. Sampson

In order to meet content needs in neuroscience, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of neuroscientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

Note for Editors

Only credentialed media can request eBook review copies by email, sciencereviewcopies@elsevier.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics to professionals and business customers, in a wide range of industries. www.elsevier.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134278/Images/Neural_Data_Science_cover-fde4e67dd46293e5aff1483fc90aebed.jpg