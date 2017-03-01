Elsevier Publishes Practical Handbook to Support Palliative Radiation Oncology

Quick reference for busy clinicians is one of three new oncology and cancer research titles

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of Handbook of Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology by Monica Krishnan, Margarita Racsa and Hsiang-Hsuan Michael Yu. A practical tool and rapid reference for radiation oncology practitioners in direct patient care, the book covers the most recent advances in translational palliative care research. It is organized in a succinct fashion to discuss major symptom burdens, suggested assessment and various management options. Elsevier also announced publication of two additional oncology and cancer research books.

Handbook of Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology begins by describing general approaches in palliative radiation oncology, followed by a section focused on common symptoms in palliative care and their management. The next section of the book is devoted to site and disease-specific evaluation, intervention and management. This handbook offers general guidelines and management recommendations for common clinical vignettes encountered by palliative radiation oncology practitioners and supported by palliative radiation oncology research, citing concise references to support treatment recommendations.

Learn more about the general approach to palliative radiation oncology in this sample chapter.

Dr. Monica Krishnan is an attending physician at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Centers at South Shore and Milford, Massachusetts. She has developed a palliative radiation clinic at these community cancer centers, working in tandem with the Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology (SPRO) program at the main campus in Boston. Dr. Krishnan has a strong interest in palliative radiation and has done extensive research assessing prognostication and its role in treatment decision making.

Dr. Margarita Racsa is a radiation oncologist who recently completed a Palliative Medicine Fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York. She presently is a Fellow with the Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology (SPRO) Service at the Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center in Boston. Dr. Racsa has a strong interest in palliative care education including working on an initiative to develop a core curriculum in palliative care for radiation oncology residency programs.

Dr. Hsiang-Hsuan Michael Yu is a radiation oncologist at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Prior to Sinai, he was the service chief of Central Nervous System Radiation Oncology with a focus in management of brain metastasis at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL. Dr. Yu is board certified in radiation oncology and hospice and palliative medicine. He has gained interest in palliative radiation oncology from clinical practice and is playing an active role to initiate a comprehensive palliative radiation oncology program.

The three new oncology and cancer research titles are:

Handbook of Supportive and Palliative Radiation Oncology by Monica Krishnan, Margarita Racsa and Hsiang-Hsuan Michael Yu

Translational Advances in Gynecologic Cancers by Michael Birrer and Lorenzo Ceppi

Ecology and Evolution of Cancer by Beata Ujvari, Benjamin Roche and Frederic Thomas

In order to meet content needs in oncology and cancer research, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of oncologists and cancer researchers, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

Note for Editors

E-book review copies of the new books are available to credentialed journalists upon request. Contact Jelena Baras at sciencereviewcopies@elsevier.com.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a world-leading provider of information solutions that enhance the performance of science, health, and technology professionals, empowering them to make better decisions, deliver better care, and sometimes make groundbreaking discoveries that advance the boundaries of knowledge and human progress. Elsevier provides web-based, digital solutions -- among them ScienceDirect, Scopus, Research Intelligence and ClinicalKey -- and publishes over 2,500 journals, including The Lancet and Cell, and more than 35,000 book titles, including a number of iconic reference works. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a world-leading provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/27/11G131436/Images/Handbook_of_Supportive_and_Palliative_Radiation_On-bb53908304388b888d1aa6a70180d08a.jpg