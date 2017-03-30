Elsevier Updates Established Project Management Handbook for Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing

One of four new engineering and manufacturing titles, "Project Management, Planning and Control, Seventh Edition" includes new sections on data collection and use

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of Project Management, Planning and Control: Managing Engineering, Construction and Manufacturing Projects to PMI, APM and BSI Standards, Seventh Edition by Albert Lester. The updated edition includes new advice on information management, including big data, communication, dispute resolution, project governance, and building information modeling (BIM). Elsevier also announced the publication of three additional engineering and manufacturing books.

An established and widely recommended project management handbook, Project Management, Planning and Control is ideal for those studying for Project Management Professional (PMP) qualifications. It is aligned with the latest Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK) for both the Project Management Institute (PMI) and the Association of Project Management (APM), with questions and answers to help readers test their understanding.

Learn more about the various methods and techniques used to produce meaningful and practical network programs and illustrate fully worked examples in this blog post with sample chapter.

Albert Lester is a project management consultant and Honorary Fellow of the Association for Project Management, U.K. He is a Chartered Engineer with a lifetime of project management experience in engineering design and construction. Mr. Lester has managed large projects for companies such as Tarmac, Sim Chem and Foster Wheeler Power Products. He taught and lectured widely on the topic of project management and is a regular member of panels developing new project management standards and syllabuses.

The four new engineering and manufacturing titles are:

In order to meet content needs in engineering and manufacturing, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of engineers, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

