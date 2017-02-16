Elsevier Updates Foundational Reference "Foodborne Diseases," Announces Four Additional Food Science Books

New topics in "Foodborne Diseases" include nanotechnology, bioterrorism and the use of foodborne pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, antibiotic resistance

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the publication of an updated version of Foodborne Diseases, edited by Christine Dodd, Tim Aldsworth and Richard Stein. This foundational reference offers a practical understanding of diseases to help researchers and scientists manage foodborne illnesses and prevent and control outbreaks. At the same time, Elsevier announced four additional food science books.

Foodborne Diseases, Third Edition, covers the ever-changing complex issues that have emerged in the food industry during the past decade. It includes new topics such as bacterial, fungal, parasitic and viral foodborne diseases; chemical toxicants; risk-based control measures; virulence factors of microbial pathogens that cause disease; epigenetics and foodborne pathogens; nanotechnology; bioterrorism and the use of foodborne pathogens; antimicrobial resistance; and antibiotic resistance.

Dr. Dodd is the department chair of Food Science in the School of Biosciences at the University of Nottingham, UK. She is an expert in applied microbiology, cross-contamination and enteric viruses. Dr. Dodd has published more than 100 articles and has been an invited speaker at more than 40 conferences.

Dr. Aldsworth is senior lecturer in Biotechnology in the Department of Applied Sciences and Health at Coventry University in Priory, UK. His research expertise is in microbiological analysis of food, food safety, pathogen epidemiology and microbial resistance.

Dr. Stein is a research scientist in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at New York University in New York City, USA. He has expertise in biochemistry and molecular genetics. Dr. Stein is Associate Editor for "Infectious Diseases" as well as an editorial board member of nine journals and a highly respected speaker.

The five new food science titles are:

In order to meet content needs in food science, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of food scientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

