Elsevier's "The Craft and Science of Coffee" Offers a Special Blend of Information on a Beloved Beverage

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, today announced the publication of The Craft and Science of Coffee, edited by Britta Folmer. The book follows the coffee plant from its origins in East Africa to its current role as a global product that influences millions of lives though sustainable development, economics and consumer desire. Elsevier also announced the publication of six additional food science and safety books.

By combining the research and insights of the scientific community and expertise of crafts people, The Craft and Science of Coffee brings readers into a sustained and inclusive conversation, in which academic and industrial thought leaders, coffee farmers and baristas are quoted on topics ranging from on-farming processes to consumer benefits. The unique book includes expert discourse on the coffee value chain, from agricultural and production practices, sustainability, post-harvest processing, and quality aspects to the economic analysis of the consumer value proposition. It also outlines the key challenges of future coffee production and potential solutions.

Learn more about sensory evaluation of coffee in this sample chapter.

Dr. Britta Folmer is Coffee Science Manager at Nestlé Nespresso S.A. In that role, she ensures that the science and expertise supporting Nespresso's coffee quality and development is communicated to the scientific and coffee expert community, as well as consumers. Dr, Folmer also serves as scientific advisor for various coffee and product launches. Before moving to her current role in 2009, she served as coffee development and portfolio manager at Nespresso where she was responsible for managing coffee projects. Dr. Folmer's activities within specialty coffee organizations include the SCAE Events Committee. She actively contributed to the creation of the new Sustainability Forum which was launched at the World of Coffee in Dublin.

Watch how and why the book was developed in this video.

The seven new food science and safety titles are:

In order to meet content needs in food science and safety, Elsevier uses proprietary tools to identify the gaps in coverage of the topics. Editorial teams strategically fill those gaps with content written by key influencers in the field, giving students, faculty and researchers the content they need to answer challenging questions and improve outcomes. These new books, which will educate the next generation of food scientists, and provide critical foundational content for information professionals, are key examples of how Elsevier is enabling science to drive innovation.

