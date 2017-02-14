Elyria Police Department Invites Potential Officers to Apply for Entry Level Examination; Females and Minority Candidates Encouraged to Apply

Application Deadline March 8, 2017; Details found at www.jointheforcenow.com

The Elyria Police Department, in conjunction with the City of Elyria Civil Service Commission, is accepting applications to establish an eligibility list for the position of police officer, according to an announcement by Elyria Police Chief Duane Whitely. The application deadline is March 8, 2017 at noon.

"Right now, the Elyria Police Department has openings for ten officers," said Chief Whitely. "We hope to see men and especially minorities and women apply. We want our department to reflect the diversity found in our community. We have information and calendar of events on our webpage."

An applicant must:

Be a United States citizen.

Be 21 years of age but less than 35 on or before March 23, 2017.

Possess a valid United States driver's license.

Have a high school diploma or GED.

Read and write the English language.

Pass an Elyria Police Department background check investigation.

Be physically able to perform police training and job duties.

Applications are available at www.cityofelyria.org and the Elyria Police Department, 18 West Ave., Elyria, Ohio 44025 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday).

The webpage, www.jointheforcenow.com, contains important information about becoming a police officer. There are a number of videos providing overviews of the police department covering work in the community, enumerating growth opportunities, exploring opportunities for a diverse police force and more. Website visitors will discover detailed information about basic requirements, physical fitness education/training and frequently asked questions. Lateral transfers are also welcomed by the Elyria Police Department.

Be sure to make your application before March 8. Call the recruitment officer at 440-326-1342 or write recruiter@cityofelyria.org if you have questions after visiting www.jointheforcenow.com.