eMagin Corporation to Showcase BlazeSpark and BlazeTorch at the Great American Outdoor Show

New Consumer Products Offer Most Advanced NIR Night Vision Technology

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - eMagin Corporation ( NYSE MKT : EMAN), a leader in OLED Micro Displays and at the forefront of the virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) revolution, announced today that it will be showcasing its Blaze night vision products that allow consumers to see in the dark at the largest consumer sports and outdoor show in the world. The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania draws nearly 200,000 consumers and runs from February 4th to 12th. Attendees will be able to demo BlazeSpark and BlazeTorch in a "darkroom" at eMagin's booth located in the Outdoor Products Hall #3601. Show special pricing will be offered for attendees wishing to purchase Blaze night vision gear during the 9-day show.

eMagin will also be teaming up with Steve Gonsalves from the hit show, Ghost Hunters, on the SyFy Channel. Mr. Gonsalves will be talking with attendees and taking photos from February 10th to 12th at Booth #3601.

As a paranormal investigator who does most of his work in the dark, Mr. Gonsalves said, "Partnering with eMagin to promote BlazeSpark and BlazeTorch was a no-brainer. This exciting new technology is going to revolutionize the way we work, play and see."

Dan Cui, Chief Marketing Officer for eMagin's HMD Group, which created the products, commented, "There is nothing like BlazeSpark or BlazeTorch in the consumer market. We're excited to bring our products to the world's largest outdoor show and demonstrate why we were named a CES Innovation Award Honoree. Outdoor enthusiasts can now continue their activities into the night with affordable night vision gear that allows users to see clear, high-resolution images in the dark, as well as share their experience through social media in real time."

BlazeSpark will allow consumers to see clear, high-resolution images in the dark by inserting their Android™ cellphone into a revolutionary case that will display what the night vision sensor is seeing. A BlazeSpark app can be downloaded from Google Play™, which will allow users to share their experience worldwide, record, chat and live stream content within the BlazeSpark network or to other social media sites.

BlazeTorch focuses on active users and sports enthusiasts. BlazeTorch is a wearable headset that utilizes eMagin's OLED micro displays providing completely hands-free operation during night time activities and the recording of HD quality video on a micro SD card. For more information on BlazeSpark and BlazeTorch or to order, visit www.blazethenight.com.

About eMagin Corporation

A leader in OLED microdisplay technology, OLED microdisplay manufacturing know-how and mobile display systems, eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal displays. eMagin's microdisplays provide near-eye imagery in a variety of products from military, industrial, medical and consumer OEMs. More information about eMagin is available at www.emagin.com.