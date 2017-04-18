eMaint Presents "Keys To Plan and Implement a Successful Multi-Site CMMS Rollout" With Top Client NSG Group

MARLTON, NJ--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - eMaint Enterprises LLC, a Fluke company, will be co-presenting "Keys To Plan and Implement a Successful Multi-Site CMMS Rollout" with client Nippon Sheet Glass, or NSG Group, at The Reliability Conference in Las Vegas, NV on April 24-28, 2017.

The RELIABILITY Conference™ will feature educational sessions on innovations in asset management, reliability and condition monitoring. The event is produced by Reliabilityweb.com® and Uptime® Magazine.

On April 26, 2017 at 11:15am, Glenn Shanahan, North American Manufacturing Excellence Manager (Maintenance) for NSG Group's North American Automotive sector, and Greg Perry CRL, Senior Consultant at eMaint, will explain how to plan, implement and execute a multi-site CMMS rollout. They will explore critical topics such as defining an asset hierarchy and tracking leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators.

"eMaint partners with organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies with global locations," said CEO & President Brian Samelson. "We appreciate the opportunity to highlight a company that approached CMMS implementation with such a strategic focus and share their best practices."

Whether attendees are searching for a CMMS or have used the same solution for years, the session will offer valuable best practice insight into how to leverage a CMMS to address key challenges and maximize performance in a multi-site environment.

At booths #46 and #47, eMaint and Fluke representatives will be demonstrating their ground-breaking asset reliability platform that helps organizations increase uptime with a seamless integration of maintenance devices, data and systems.

About eMaint

As the leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, eMaint, a Fluke Company, improves the way over 50,000 users worldwide manage, monitor and control assets.

eMaint's diverse and global client base consists of small, midsized and enterprise organisations in industries such as manufacturing, facilities, services, fleet, energy, government and education. The company has been recognized by Plant Engineering as the Gold Award winner in the Maintenance Software category, the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. For more information, please visit www.emaint.com.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes. For information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at www.fluke.com.