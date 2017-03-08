Global CMMS Provider Awarded for Exceptional Customer Service Four Years In A Row

MARLTON, NJ--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - eMaint Enterprises LLC, a Fluke company and the leader in Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) solutions, was awarded a Bronze Stevie Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category for the fourth consecutive year.

Over the past year, eMaint has expanded and restructured its customer service department in order to better serve its growing client base. This restructuring enabled every client to be assigned a dedicated Customer Success Manager (CSM) who serves as the main point-of-contact, and becomes immersed in the clients' CMMS projects, requirements and goals. Another notable event for the company was the acquisition of eMaint by Fluke Corporation.

"For eMaint, customer service has always been a top priority," said eMaint CEO and President Brian Samelson. "With Fluke, that commitment will continue to strengthen. Our customers will be able to combine the forces of eMaint's powerful cloud-based CMMS with Fluke's world-renowned test tools and sensors, revolutionizing the maintenance and reliability experience for a new age of connected people, devices and systems."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition, an increase of 10% over 2016. Finalists were determined by the average scores of 115 professionals worldwide, acting as preliminary judges. More than 60 members of several specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award placements from among the Finalists during final judging earlier this month.

"Entries to the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service continue to grow every year, further validating the essential roles that business development, customer service, and sales play in business success," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. "The widespread support of this program made the 2016 competition that much more intense among finalists. The judges were deeply impressed by the winner's accomplishments and we congratulate all of the winners on their commitment to excellence and innovation."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/sales.

About eMaint

As the leading provider of Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions, eMaint, a Fluke Company, improves the way over 50,000 users worldwide manage, monitor and control assets.

eMaint's diverse and global client base consists of small, midsized and enterprise organizations in industries such as manufacturing, facilities, services, fleet, energy, government and education. The company has been recognised by Top Ten Reviews as the #1 Maintenance Management Software, the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. For more information, please visit www.emaint.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors and supporters of the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc. and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.