Emblem Corp. Enters into Advisory Agreement with Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

Emblem Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:EMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc. ("Spinnaker") as its capital markets and investor relations advisor.

Spinnaker's mandate will focus on developing and expanding the network of investors, analysts, and financial intermediaries who are interested in following the Emblem Corp. growth and investment story. The agreement is for an initial term of three months from February 1, 2017 to April 30, 2017, and provides for a full range of investor relations services for a monthly fee of $8,500. The agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Emblem

Emblem is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Emblem Cannabis Corporation, to cultivate and sell medical cannabis. Emblem carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Paris, Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

