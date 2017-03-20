Emblem Sees Significant Rise in Patient Acquisition

PARIS, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Emblem Corp. (TSX VENTURE:EMC) ("Emblem" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully ramped up its patient acquisition program resulting in a total of 2,091 active and pending patients (net of expired and disabled registrations) having registered since the opening of its patient fulfillment website in late November, 2016. Patient acquisition has been progressively accelerating with 49 patients registered in November, 157 in December, 437 in January, 691 in February and 553 in March to date with a further 246 registrations pending verification.

"We are extremely pleased with the progress made since the launch of our website to attract and register patients at such an accelerated rate," noted Gordon Fox, CEO of Emblem Corp. "We believe that our patient growth is a favorable reflection on the quality of our cannabis products, our customer service and our physician and patient communication strategies."

Emblem is also pleased to report that GrowWise Health, Emblem's cannabis healthcare vertical, is continuing to expand its clinic network. "GrowWise clinics and cannabis education centres promise to become an important source of patients for Emblem," says Fox.

With physicians becoming more comfortable referring patients and embracing cannabis as an alternative treatment, GrowWise is quickly expanding its presence across Canada. Thus far in 2017, four new GrowWise locations have opened their doors to patients across Ontario and in British Columbia, bringing the total to 11 clinics, with more locations scheduled to open across the country in the coming months.

About Emblem

Emblem is licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") through its wholly owned subsidiary, Emblem Cannabis Corporation, to cultivate and sell medical cannabis. Emblem carries out its principal activities producing cannabis from its facilities in Paris, Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the ACMPR and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and its regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Emblem cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Emblem's control. Such factors include those described in the Company's Filing Statement dated November 30, 2016 filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Emblem undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.