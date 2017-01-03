Embracing Digital Learning: Degreed Experts to Share Insights at ATD TechKnowledge 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) -

WHO:

Kelly Palmer, chief learning officer, and Sarah Danzl, enterprise content and communications leader, both of Degreed, the fast-growing company that has created an engaging, beautiful and intuitive way to empower and recognize all forms of professional and lifelong learning

WHAT:

Will present two sessions, "The Digital Learning Strategy and Happiness@Work" and "Creating a Modern RFP for Modern Tools," at the ATD TechKnowledge 2017 conference.

WHEN:

The conference will take place on Wednesday, January 11 through Friday, January 13, 2017.

Palmer will deliver the session, "The Digital Learning Strategy and Happiness@Work," on Wednesday, January 11 at 3:00 p.m. PST.

Danzl will present "Creating a Modern RFP for Modern Tools" on Thursday, January 12, at 3:30 p.m. PST.

WHERE:

Caesars Palace

3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Degreed will exhibit in Booth No. 613.

DETAILS:

The way in which people consume information continues to change, and so too must the way that companies deliver learning. As traditional classroom models become outdated, today's learners have access to a wide variety of ways to learn, from on-demand courses and individual coaching, to videos, blogs, articles and other tools. To meet the learning needs of employees and ensure they have the skills needed for today and the future, companies must create a digital learning strategy compatible with the way people learn and interact with content.

During the ATD TechKnowledge 2017 conference, Degreed will present two sessions, highlighting the importance of digital learning and outlining how to identify the best tools to deliver on this need.

"The Digital Learning Strategy and Happiness@Work"

In this session, Kelly Palmer, chief learning officer of Degreed, will share insights on how technology makes new things possible in learning and how lifelong learning platforms can connect people, experiences and content like never before. Palmer will explain how such a platform helps businesses become more learner-centric, by delivering curated content, personalized learning, social collaboration and new analytics and insights to support learners at all stages of their careers. Attendees will also understand how by thinking about learning differently, they can empower employees to transform their careers through lifelong learning.

"Creating a Modern RFP for Modern Tools"

Outdated requests for proposals (RFPs) will result in outdated tools that fail to meet the needs of today's learners. During this session, Sarah Danzl, enterprise content and communications leader for Degreed, and Tim Chudy, senior director at Watershed, will discuss what businesses should look for in their learning tools, and how to convey those needs in a modern RFP. Attendees will learn the crucial questions they should ask when evaluating tools to create a new learning ecosystem and identify the capabilities that will help them deliver, track and analyze both formal and informal learning.

Attendees of ATD TechKnowledge 2017 who wish to learn how they can adopt a more modern approach to learning are encouraged to attend these two sessions, and visit Degreed at Booth No. 613 to see the company's lifelong learning platform in action.

Additional information about ATD TechKnowledge 2017, including registration details, can be accessed at: http://www.tkconference.org/.

About Degreed

Degreed is an award-winning learning platform built for the way today's workers really build their expertise and grow their careers. Degreed integrates organizations' internal talent systems with the world's largest ecosystem of open learning resources -- over 3 million courses, videos, articles, books, podcasts and more from nearly 1,400 sources. As a result, organizations and their people can discover, share and track all their development, however and wherever they learn. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in Salt Lake City and Amsterdam.

