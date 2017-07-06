The innovative application -- now available for download on iOS and Android devices -- allows embroiderers to create personalized embroidery designs from photos; integrates seamlessly with the HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine

LA VERGNE, TN--(Marketwired - Jul 6, 2017) - HUSQVARNA VIKING®, a global leader in the sewing industry, has launched the HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App -- a free application available for download on any iOS or Android device that allows embroiderers to quickly and easily transform photos taken on smartphones or tablets into custom, black-and-white embroidery designs. The app is designed to be a fun and creative tool for the brand's loyal users.

Available exclusively for owners of the top-of-the-line HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine, the QuickDesign™ App demonstrates the brand's continued dedication to integrated connectivity, smart technology and thoughtful design. The QuickDesign™ App enables users to get a simple, digitized embroidery design using a camera on a smartphone or tablet. The app was developed for use with mySewnet™, the industry's first cloud-based storage system embedded in the Designer EPIC™ sewing machine. With the mySewnet™ cloud storage, sewists can store, access and synchronize designs created from the QuickDesign™ App using a mobile device and connecting through WiFi.

To create custom embroidery designs, embroiderers simply:

1. Download the HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App on any smartphone or tablet.

2. Take or upload a photo using the HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App.

3. Customize designs with filters and/or erase portions of the image.

4. Save the newly-created embroidery design to a mySewnet™ account (available to HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine owners).

5. Synchronize the design on a HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine.

6. Stitch out the one-of-a-kind design.

"HUSQVARNA VIKING® is continuously innovating to enhance connectivity and improve the sewing experience for users," said Bob Carlson, Chief Marketing Officer, SVP Worldwide, home of the HUSQVARNA VIKING® brand. "The all-new QuickDesign™ App gives embroiderers the unique opportunity to capture and create their everyday inspirations -- like a name, a flower, a pet or a loved one -- from the palm of their hand."

The QuickDesign™ App is equipped with the following special features that allow embroiderers to unleash their creativity and personalize their designs:

Seamless integration with mySewnet™: Seamlessly upload, sync and save designs from a smartphone to a HUSQVARNA VIKING ® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine using mySewnet™ cloud storage.

Seamlessly upload, sync and save designs from a smartphone to a HUSQVARNA VIKING Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine using mySewnet™ cloud storage. Four Filters: Choose from four filters for exciting and unique embroidery effects. Each filter has various design sizes to produce the stitch that works best for the sewist.

Choose from four filters for exciting and unique embroidery effects. Each filter has various design sizes to produce the stitch that works best for the sewist. Edit with Ease: Edit, crop and erase unnecessary or unwanted aspects of the image. Don't worry, edits are reversible!

Edit, crop and erase unnecessary or unwanted aspects of the image. Don't worry, edits are reversible! Invert and Adjust Black-and-White Images: Invert black-and-white images to bring out different features, and adjust black-and-white areas with an easy-to-use slider.

Invert black-and-white images to bring out different features, and adjust black-and-white areas with an easy-to-use slider. Front and Back Camera Options: Toggle between the front and back camera to take photos from every angle.

Toggle between the front and back camera to take photos from every angle. Built-in User Guide: Learn how to navigate and operate the app to optimize results.

The HUSQVARNA VIKING® QuickDesign™ App is available for free download on any iOS or Android device. The app works exclusively with the top-of-the-line HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ machine. For more details on the HUSQVARNA VIKING® Designer EPIC™ sewing and embroidery machine and to find an authorized PFAFF® dealer near you, visit www.husqvarnaviking.com/epic.

ABOUT HUSQVARNA VIKING®

HUSQVARNA VIKING® premium sewing machines have been produced using world-renowned Swedish engineering since 1872 and have been bringing new sewing innovations to the marketplace for 145 years. That tradition of renowned craftsmanship continues today with a commitment to sewing innovation and thoughtfully-created machines made for the enthusiast sewer. HUSQVARNA VIKING® sewing machines help sewers transition to the next skill level by providing sewing enthusiasts with unlimited options that will keep them sewing for a lifetime. Visit www.husqvarnaviking.com for more information on HUSQVARNA VIKING® products and retailers.