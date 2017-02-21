Emedia Group Acquires iOS And Android Travel Search Apps

NEW YORK, NY --(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Emedia Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EMMD) ("Emedia" or "Company") announces that it has acquired and rebranded two apps for iOS and Android smartphones.

Emedia continues to build on its TheHotelGiant brand with this newest offering to travelers.

"The Travel Giant" Apps available for both Android and iOS will give mobile users throughout the world access to flight and hotel bookings on their smartphone.

The apps can be found on Google and Apple's respective "app stores"

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.travelgiant.app

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/the-travel-giant/id1202196259

Travel sales booked via PCs were around $116 billion in 2015 and mobile bookings brought in around $52 billion, according to an analysis by "Emarketer." Mobile bookings could pass $70 billion this year while PC bookings are expected to remain at around $110 billion.

"This acquisition is a milestone for the company. It marks our entry into the smartphone arena where more than 60% of American travelers now book a trip. This will ensure that the company remains relevant and innovative for years to come as mobile platforms continue gaining market share," said the CEO of Emedia Group, Inc.

About Emedia Group

Emedia Group develops customized web solutions with both commercial and retail applications. Currently focused on further development of fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, Emedia Group owns and operates international online travel and hospitality web portals where users can search for flights and hotels and select the most economical options. Currently, the company's flagship website is TheHotelGiant.com.

In connection with, and because we desire to take advantage of, the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we caution readers regarding certain forward-looking statements in the following discussion and elsewhere in this report and in any other statement made by, or on our behalf. Forward-looking statements are statements not based on historical information and which relate to future operations, strategies, financial results or other developments. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control and many of which, with respect to future business decisions, are subject to change. These uncertainties and contingencies can affect actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on our behalf. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "expects," "plan," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements.