Emedia Group Acquires New Web Travel Portal And Expands Its Operations

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Emedia Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EMMD) ("Emedia" or "Company") announces that it has acquired http://CompareHotels.Online, an all-in-one solution that allows customers throughout the world to make online bookings for hotels, flights, and car rentals.

Emedia Group has also been actively seeking to hire new talent to help maintain and develop its growing portfolio of web and smartphone travel aggregators.

"We've just leased additional office space and brought on highly skilled programmers to assist with developing new ideas and work on our current websites. We plan to continue growing our operations in Asia and to eventually start tapping into that high growth market in Q4 of this year," stated Mr. Liew CEO of Emedia Group.

"The company will continue pushing forward with its plan to rapidly increase its presence throughout the world through acquisitions and in-house developments."

About Emedia Group

Emedia Group develops customized web solutions with both commercial and retail applications. Currently focused on further development of fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, Emedia Group owns and operates international online travel and hospitality web portals where users can search for flights and hotels and select the most economical options. Currently, the company's flagship website is TheHotelGiant.com.

