Emedia Group Announces Acquisition of TravelsHunter.com

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Emedia Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EMMD) ("Emedia" or "Company") today announced that it has acquired http://TravelsHunter.com, an established web portal which allows online visitors to book Hotels, Flights, and Cars at competitive prices.

TravelsHunter.com also has a partnership with Amazon whereby products can be cross-promoted using algorithms to target specific contextual needs of customers.

For instance, a customer booking a trip to a beach destination could see an ad for sun lotion, sunglasses, and towels. If a customer is booking a car rental, he could see an ad for a car-charging device or a GPS, all featured by Amazon.

"We continue innovating wherever we can, and part of our decision-making process for TravelsHunter.com was influenced by their Amazon program, which we believe will be valuable to roll over across all our current and future websites. Our newly hired programmers will work to integrate these features across our platforms as soon as possible," said the CEO of Emedia Group.

About Emedia Group

Emedia Group develops customized web solutions with both commercial and retail applications. Currently focused on further development of fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, Emedia Group owns and operates half a dozen international online travel and hospitality portals where users can search for flights and hotels, and select the most economical options.

