Emedia Group Enters the Travel Fare Aggregator Space With Portal Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Emedia Group, Inc. ( OTC PINK : EMMD) ("Emedia" or "Company"), announces its foray into the travel fare aggregator internet business. The company has acquired TheHotelGiant.com, a website portal used to search for hotel bookings throughout the world.

As part of the acquisition, Emedia added Mr. Dag Nedreldid as its Chief Web Officer. Mr. Nedreldid has extensive programming experience and is a Zend Certified Engineer. He is also well-versed with MSSQL, Visual Basic, Java, ASP and ANSI C and has worked on several e-commerce platforms. Mr. Nedreldid is one of the lead developers behind TheHotelGiant.com and brings with him over a decade of experience in the IT field.

The internet-booking travel business is currently dominated by the Priceline Group, a $80 billion conglomerate operating Kayak.com, Booking.com, Priceline.com among others.

Microsoft also owns an important piece of the segment through to Expedia, an $18 billion company which operates Orbitz, Hotwire and other web portals.

Emedia's approach is to offer a personalized experiences and bring innovations to this market which has remained mostly unchanged over the last half decade.

"In my opinion, Hipmunk.com was the last great innovator in this industry but it was recently acquired by the Concur group which leaves an opportunity for a company like Emedia to build a brand around portals we plan to launch and/or acquire this year," said the CEO of Emedia Group.

About Emedia Group

Emedia Group develops customized web solutions with both commercial and retail applications. Currently focused on further development of fare aggregators and travel metasearch engines, Emedia Group owns and operates international online travel and hospitality web portals where users can search for flights and hotels and select the most economical options.

