Emerald Health Accelerates Expansion with $13 Million Capital Raise -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced the publication of an article discussing Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: EMH) recent financing and the company's plans for expansion of its facilities.

Emerald Health, a licensed producer of medical cannabis under Canada's AMCPR program, recently announced that it raised $13.8 million to accelerate its ambitious growth plans. In particular, the company plans to expand from its indoor cultivation facility in Victoria, BC to 32 acres in metro Vancouver, BC. The move would dramatically increase its capacity and future revenue.

Currently, the company's stock trades for $1.38 per share, which is three cents higher than the per unit price of its capital rise. New investors wouldn't face any dilution until the stock appreciated approximately 45% in two years to $2.00 per share, which means that there's relatively little risk for investors with today's cost basis. The maximum impact of any dilution would also be mitigated by the accelerated expiration that would force conversions.

As of the end of the third quarter, the company had roughly $900,000 in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. The addition of $13.8 million in fresh capital will help shore up its balance sheet and provide significant flexibility for its expansion plans.

The company plans to build a modular hybrid greenhouse growing facility with 78,000 square feet of growing space, while concurrently adding 50,000 more square feet of growing space and advanced processing facilities that would be completed soon after the first phase. The team plans on leveraging higher amounts of sunshine and lower electricity costs to operate at a significantly lower cost than many competing licensed producers.

