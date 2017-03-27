Emerald Health: An Exceptional Team with a Unique Spin -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces an article discussing how Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSX VENTURE: EMH) exceptional management team and Board of Directors has taken a unique approach to the market by focusing on cannabinoid genetics.

Canada's cannabis industry could reach $22.6 billion over the coming years, according to Deloitte, with a retail market worth up to $8.7 billion. With only around 40 producers licensed by Health Canada thus far, there's a significant market opportunity for licensed producers to capitalize on this growth over time. Many licensed producers have already surpassed a half-billion dollar market capitalization, but there are also many smaller niche opportunities.

Assembling a World-Class Team

Emerald Health has built a world-class management team and Board of Directors that have carried out a combined $1+ billion in clinical trials and raise over $500 million in funding.

Executive Chairman Avtar Dhillon, MD, serves on the board of five public life science companies and led the turnaround of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. from $10 million to a $1 billion company. CFO Sandra Pratt, CPA, CA, has also accumulated over 20 years of experience in accounting and finance with Angiotech Pharmaceuticals Inc., which grew into a company worth over $100 million.

President & CEO Bin Huang, PhD, MBA, has over 20 years of experience in life sciences including 15 years of serving as Chief Executive Officer. In terms of cannabis-specific experience, VP Production Traviss Graham has over 15 years of experience in cannabis production, processing, and product development, while VP R&D Frey Garabagi, PhD, has over 10 years of experience in plant molecular genetics and medical technologies.

Few producers in the space can lay claim to such a pharmaceutically qualified team, making Emerald better positioned than most to benefit from the opportunity in cannabinoid-based medicine.

Securing Government Funding

Emerald Health secured federal funding to characterize cannabis strains from the Canadian National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC-IRAP") in 2015.

The company was able to secure the funding with its rich collection of genetic materials, compelling research proposal, highly-credentialed team, and its proactive outreach to the NRC for support. In particular, the company proposed characterizing (or fingerprinting) mother plants, screening seeds to identify seeds with desirable cannabinoid/terpene profiles, and then developing those plants for individual patient needs.

Building upon this research, the company has developed a product line with a high level of genetic and product diversity. Core products include CBX (CBG, CBC, THCV, CBDV), CBD ( > 3% CBD), THC:CBD (THC=CBD), THC ( < 17% THC), and THC+ ( > 17% THC). These products enable different patients to access the right concentrations for their needs, such as a patient that's only looking for CBD without psychoactive THC.

The company also intends to conduct clinical trials of its own to demonstrate the utility of its broad product lines. With these study results in hand, the company will be able to effectively convince more doctors to prescribe the drug as a treatment for various indications. Proprietary cannabinoid drugs that have undergone clinical trials will also command a significant premium in the market and set the company apart from other licensed producers.

