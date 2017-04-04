Emerald Health Included in Upcoming Cannabis ETF -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article covering the inclusion of Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EMH) in Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.'s new ETF focused on the cannabis industry.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become extremely popular over the past decade as investors seek out easier ways to build and maintain a portfolio. At the same time, the cannabis industry has grown into a multi-billion dollar opportunity with an increasing number of public companies in the space. It's only natural that a pure-play ETF would eventually come along and make it easier for investors to buy into the lucrative space.

On March 28, Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. announced that it filed its final prospectus to launch the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (TSX: HMMJ). The new ETF, set to begin trading on April 5, will become the first publicly-traded fund offering direct exposure to North American-listed stocks that are involved with medical marijuana bioengineering and production -- a booming market in recent years.

The underlying North American Medical Marijuana Index is designed to be a liquid and investable index of equity securities of publicly-traded companies involved in the cannabis industry. Only stocks that meet minimum asset and liquidity thresholds are considered for inclusion in the index, which is rebalanced quarterly on a market capitalization basis and capped so that no single stock can exceed 10% of the weight of the index when rebalanced.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. is the seventh largest holding in the index with a roughly 6.6% allocation, as of April 3, 2017, which means that it would receive that percentage of any new investment capital. Emerald Health is a Canadian Licensed Producer whose world-class management team and Board of Directors have carried out a combined $1+ billion in clinical trials and raise over $500 million in funding. The company secured federal funding to characterize cannabis strains from the Canadian National Research Counsel's Industrial Research Assistance Program ("NRC-IRAP") in 2015, and has since developed a product line with a high level of genetic and product diversity. Emerald also intends to conduct clinical trials of its own to demonstrate the utility of its broad product lines.

