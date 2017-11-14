Emerita Resources Enters Into Option Agreement to Sell Its Las Morras Project

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 14, 2017) - Emerita Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Emerita") (TSX VENTURE:EMO) has entered into a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") with Copper One Inc. ("Copper One") pursuant to which Emerita has granted Copper One an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Las Morras gold project (the "Project") located in the Extremadura region of Spain.

The Option

Pursuant to the Agreement, Emerita has granted to Copper One an option (the "Option") to acquire a 100% interest in the Project. As consideration for the Option, Copper One has paid $25,000 to Emerita in cash and shall pay an additional $75,000 in cash to Emerita on or before January 14, 2018.

In order to exercise the Option and acquire a 100% interest in the Project, Copper One shall:

pay $100,000 in cash to Emerita on or before November 14, 2019;

spend $500,000 on exploration activities on the Project on or before November 14, 2019;

pay $250,000 in cash to Emerita on or before November 14, 2020;

spend $1,500,000 on exploration activities on the Project on or before November 14, 2021; and

grant to Emerita a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Project (collectively, the "Consideration").

Emerita will hold the Project in trust for Copper One until Copper One exercises the Option and the Project is assigned and transferred to Copper. If Copper One does not exercise the Option, Emerita will retain the Project. During the option period, Copper One will have the right to designate the operator of the Project.

The Transaction is an arm's length transaction and Emerita is not paying any finder's fees in connection therewith.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on exploring in Spain and Brazil. The Company's corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

