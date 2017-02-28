Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) to announce winners for Second Round of international Grand Challenge to identify innovative carbon uses

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 28, 2017) - Emissions Reduction Alberta is announcing the Second Round winners of the ERA Grand Challenge: Innovative Carbon Uses on March 1 at the Propel Energy Tech Forum at the Westin Calgary.

Each Round Two project receives a commitment of up to $3 million. After two years of development, the Round Two winners will exclusively compete for a single $10 million grand prize, which will be awarded as a grant to advance the most promising technology toward commercialization in Alberta.

When: March 1, 9:15 a.m. SHARP [Media must arrive by 9 a.m. and check in at the Propel Energy Forum Registration Desk.] Where: Grand Ballroom, Westin Calgary, 320-4 Ave SW Who: ERA CEO Steve MacDonald, ERA Grand Challenge Round Two winners

The ERA Grand Challenge is an innovative approach to identify the best solutions in the world for Alberta to move carbon dioxide from a waste stream to an asset while reducing greenhouse emissions by one net megatonne.

The first round of the competition drew global interest and finalists were selected from 344 submissions from 37 countries on six continents. Each received $500,000 and two years to advance their technologies. Nineteen winners from Round One submitted applications to continue their project development in Round Two, and 69 submissions were received from new applicants.

Note to editors: