Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) Names Chief Executive Officer

EDMONTON, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) has named Steve MacDonald as Chief Executive Officer for the corporation.

"Steve MacDonald has a wealth of executive leadership experience and strong relationships with government, industry and Alberta's innovation system," said ERA Chair Kathleen Sendall. "Under his direction, the Board is confident that ERA will identify and accelerate advancement of innovative technologies that will help Alberta transition to a lower carbon future."

Mr. MacDonald has held the post of ERA's Interim CEO for just over a year and accepted the permanent role with the organization following a national search process led by an external recruitment firm.

Previously, he had an extensive career in the Alberta Public Service, holding executive positions in various ministries, including Treasury Board, Energy, Innovation and Advanced Education, and Executive Council. He also played a central role in the development of Alberta's climate change policy framework, which established a comprehensive vision along with strategies and outcomes to support environmental sustainability and economic growth for Alberta.

ERA works with industry, government and the innovation community to invest in and advance the solutions Alberta needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build a stronger, more diversified economy. Since 2010, ERA has committed to more than $300 million in funding to over 100 projects with a total value of over $2.2 billion.

The Province of Alberta provides grants to ERA from the Climate Change and Emissions Management Fund to enable ERA to fulfil its mandate.