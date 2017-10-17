Emory & Henry Invests in Cutting-Edge Technology

Boosting recruitment, retention and enhancing the student/faculty experience

EMORY, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - With the recent strategic investment in cutting-edge Wi-Fi, offering speeds of up to triple digits per device, Emory & Henry College has significantly improved the College's technology infrastructure. This comprehensive managed Wi-Fi service provides Emory & Henry a reliable and scalable network with on-site, 24/7 support to more than 1,200 students and 300 staff of the 180-year-old school.

Deployed campus-wide in academic and administrative spaces and in all 20 residence halls, Emory & Henry now offers one of the most comprehensive higher education wireless networks in Virginia. This network will be foundational for delivering E&H's vision for the future of education which will combine online and in-person learning.

"Part of our 2013-2020 strategic plan was to undergo a complete overhaul of our technology services to help enhance teaching, learning, research and the overall campus experience," said Rick Gaumer, E&H vice president for business and finance. "We looked at our technology dollars very closely and realized how challenging it is to innovate to meet student demand, recruit and retain adequate IT staff, and create a sustainable business model. Our goal was to exceed student demand, innovate within a sustainable financial model, and refocus our IT efforts on other strategic initiatives. The return on investment on students who might leave or never enroll due to poor technology has more than recouped costs."

Apogee was chosen for their commitment to higher education and their fully managed operation. To further drive student success, Apogee provides Emory & Henry with IPTV services, managed social media, a digital signage solution, and a Campus Life Channel -- creating a complete suite of benefits to further drive student satisfaction and engagement.

Major upgrades of equipment have been installed and Emory & Henry is reaping significant results: marketing technology to prospective students has ratcheted up, more students stay on campus on weekends to do homework, and student complaints about Wi-Fi has decreased significantly--hard-core gamers and data-heavy researchers included. This direct impact on enrollment and retention has made this investment both strategic and cost-effective.

This comprehensive service is backed by Apogee's 24/7/365 Texas-based support center, where students and faculty can reach support via phone, chat, text and email. Emory & Henry is a prime example of how today's colleges must invest in technology to drive meaningful engagement, recruitment, retention and to help students persist.

Emory & Henry College is a private, coeducational liberal arts college located in Emory, Virginia. Founded in 1836, Emory & Henry College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Southwest Virginia. www.ehc.edu