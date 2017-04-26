Empire Life announces dividend

KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX:EML.PR.A) has declared a cash dividend on the Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1, being $0.359375 per share to be paid on July 17, 2017 to shareholders of record June 16, 2017.

Empire Life advises that this dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

