Empire Life introduces eContract Delivery for Fast & Full

Life insurance contracts can now be delivered electronically

KINGSTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 7, 2017) - The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX:EML.PR.A) announced today it is offering digital delivery of insurance contracts as part of its Fast & Full® Life Application Process. Customers can now choose to receive their contract electronically.

"Consumers today want to be able to do everything online, and that includes receiving documents digitally," says Mike Stocks, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer, Retail. "This new technology not only meets that demand, it has the added benefits of being more convenient for customers and advisors, and it's faster. It is also better for the environment and more cost effective, which in the end benefits everyone since it means we can continue to offer products at competitive rates."

Later this spring, Empire Life plans to offer eContract Delivery to all customers who purchase a traditional life and health insurance product, whether applied for using Fast & Full or a paper application.

"We're excited to be able to launch this latest enhancement to our popular Fast & Full Life Application Process. It's another important step to making it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get life insurance coverage," says Stocks.

To learn more, visit www.fastandfull.ca/econtract.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income and achieve financial security. As of December 31, 2016 Empire Life had total assets under management of $16.1 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.