Empire Life Investments appoints Douglas Cooper, Portfolio Manager, Canadian Equities

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Empire Life Investments Inc. today announced the appointment of Douglas Cooper, CFA, as Portfolio Manager, Canadian Equities, to the Empire Life Investments team. Doug will co-manage the following funds with Ian Hardacre, Chief Investment Officer:

Empire Life Asset Allocation GIF

Empire Life Canadian Equity GIF & Empire Life Canadian Equity Mutual Fund

Empire Life Elite Equity GIF

Doug has approximately 10 years of investment experience and more than 16 years of industry experience and has held progressive roles with a leading Canadian investment firm. His experience includes working on two industry award winning funds and most recently was Vice President and Portfolio Manager for three funds where he researched and analyzed global and Canadian equities.

"I'm excited to have Doug join me as co-manager on these funds," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. "He will share his deep knowledge of Canadian and global equity markets, while leveraging the backgrounds and experience of the team. Doug follows the same conservative, value-oriented and disciplined investment style with an emphasis on downside protection that our team is known for and that has helped us preserve and build wealth for clients."

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of December 31, 2016 the company managed $16 billion in assets. Follow Empire Life Investments on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.