Empire Life Investments appoints Jennifer Law, Senior Portfolio Manager, Canadian Equities

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Empire Life Investments Inc. today announced the appointment of Jennifer Law, CFA, as Senior Portfolio Manager, Canadian Equities, to the Empire Life Investments team effective May 8, 2017.

Jennifer will manage Empire Life Small Cap Equity GIF and the Empire Life Small Cap Equity Mutual Fund as well as the equity portion of the Empire Life Monthly Income GIF & Empire Life Monthly Income Mutual Fund.

Jennifer has more than 20 years of proven performance as a lead manager in Canadian Small Cap Equities. Her most recent experience includes managing a billion dollar small cap equities mandate available to both institutional and retail investors. Jennifer was recognized in 2017 as "Canadian TopGun Investment Mind" by Brendan Wood International.

Jennifer replaces Virginia Wai-Ping who is no longer with the company.

"Jennifer has an impressive track record in small cap mandates. Her expertise in portfolio construction and strong stock picking abilities will be a huge asset across all mandates," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer. "Jennifer successfully managed our small cap portfolios from 1999-2003. We are thrilled she is returning to the team. The team continues to use a conservative, value-oriented and disciplined investment style, with an emphasis on downside protection to help preserve and build wealth for clients."

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of December 31, 2016 the company managed $16 billion in assets. Follow Empire Life Investments on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.