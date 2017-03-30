Employee Communication Hub, Beekeeper, launches a Chatbot for Employee Surveys

San Francisco based employee communication hub, Beekeeper, announced the addition of an intelligent chatbot; The chatbot was designed with employee surveys in mind and makes great strides in simplifying internal communication.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Beekeeper announced today the release of its chatbot survey feature. The company is known for developing an employee communication app that includes non-desk workforces in daily communication across entire organizations, within work groups and peer-to-peer messaging. Beekeeper designed the intelligent chatbot to solve the internal communication issues that employee surveys present. An inherent part of the Beekeeper app, chatbots was unveiled to Beekeeper clients for the first time this week. 500 surveys created within the first hour of it's release.

"We deliberately programmed the chatbot tool to offer robust functionality while maintaining a simple user experience. It was important for us to give administrators a tool that would make surveys easier to deploy while increasing response rates, giving companies better data to analyze," said Flavio Pfaffhauser, CTO of Beekeeper. Administrators have the option to schedule surveys and ask structured questions. They can monitor response rates using a variety of analytical tools and drive success through targeted automated follow-ups, Responses to employee's answers are also automated which provides the feeling of anonymity. Users interact with the survey in a conversational style consistent with the Beekeeper platform.

Employee surveys improve internal communication processes, better inform organizational strategies and identify critical issues early. Traditional data collection methods, such as written questionnaires, are extremely time-consuming and cost-intensive which has prevented companies from conducting multiple surveys every year. Due to the infrequent distribution of surveys, employers load forms with a backlog of questions that are frustrating for employees to complete. Response rates for well-written surveys reach 60% at best.

The intelligent chatbot feature embodies the Beekeeper philosophy: reach every employee in a straightforward and efficient way. Real-time communication and immediate feedback continue to make the Beekeeper app an increasingly fundamental part of daily operations by serving as a hub for internal communication, empowering employees, and providing management with data-driven insights.

About Beekeeper

Beekeeper, based in Zurich and San Francisco, has been connecting and empowering workforces with their employee communication app since 2012. Designed for industries that rely on non-desk workforces, Beekeeper makes it easy to inform and inspire all or part of an organization in real time. Intuitive to use, Beekeeper automates corporate communications, connects peers and integrates easily with existing operational systems. The award-winning platform connects employees across 137 countries and includes an intelligent dashboard that helps companies improve internal communication and business processes. For more information, visit www.beekeeper.io

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/30/11G134597/Images/Beekeeeper_Messaging_Surveys_Streams_iOS_Android_E-94d818bef11bbaaea6b41c6b1f90af74.jpg