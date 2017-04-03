Employee Engagement Expert Susan David Joins Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board

Leading Psychologist and Author of acclaimed "Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life" Will Keynote Virgin Pulse Thrive Summit

FRAMINGHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Virgin Pulse, the leading global provider of technology-enabled employee engagement and wellbeing solutions, today announced that Dr. Susan David, an award-winning psychologist, researcher, and author has joined the company's esteemed Science Advisory Board. A member of the faculty at Harvard Medical School, Dr. David's expertise on stress, resilience, motivation, leadership and employee engagement will round out the Virgin Pulse Advisory Board's roster of renowned experts from around the world.

Exploring emotional resilience and identifying the psychological skills needed to thrive in complex, changing environments, Dr. David's research was heralded by Harvard Business Review as a "Management Idea of the Year" and she has been included in the Thinkers50 Radar list of people most likely to shape the future of organizations and management. Her latest book, Emotional Agility: Get Unstuck, Embrace Change, and Thrive in Work and Life, was selected by Amazon as a "Best Book of the Year in Leadership and Business." She is also frequently published in the Harvard Business Review, New York Times, Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and was recently interviewed on NPR's Here & Now.

As a keynote speaker at Virgin Pulse's Thrive Summit, which takes place May 30 - June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dr. David will bring her groundbreaking ideas, insight, and suggestions for both personal and organizational success to an audience of HR and wellbeing industry leaders.

"Dr. David's work has been instrumental in providing people all over the world with the tools to be successful -- both in and out of the workplace," said Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Virgin Pulse and President of the Virgin Pulse Institute. "Her expertise and scholarship on employee engagement and personal achievement will be incredibly impactful both for employers seeking to create positive, thriving organizational cultures and for individuals wanting to create meaningful habits and healthy changes. We are eager to learn from Dr. David and to bring her insights to thousands of clients around the world."

"I am honored to bring my expertise and passion for helping people and organizations to thrive, to the Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board," said Dr. Susan David. "Virgin Pulse's mission and technology closely aligns with my focus on helping people understand and manage themselves - their emotions, thoughts, behaviors and habits, in ways that are constructive. Not only are these emotional agility skills essential to mental and physical wellbeing, impacting people both personally and professionally, they are also the cornerstone to outstanding, sustainable, organizations. An agile, thriving and high-performing organizational culture is dependent on psychologically agile and effective leaders and employees. I am particularly excited to guide the company as it continues to advance this area and build habits into the Virgin Pulse platform that help people cultivate effective mindsets and that enhance employees' experiences."

The Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board is a part of The Virgin Pulse Institute, a research organization dedicated to proving that employee wellbeing is a critical way to drive top-line business results, including productivity, culture, and engagement. Members of the Science Advisory Board are among the world's leading researchers in the fields of employee wellbeing, habit formation, behavioral economics, and occupational health.

B.J. Fogg, Ph.D.: Fogg directs the Persuasive Tech Lab at Stanford University. He is a leading researcher on behavior change and habit formation, and his breakthrough work has led to a new field called Behavior Design. Watch Dr. Fogg's webinar, "Designing Environments to Sustain Wellbeing."





Ron Goetzel, Ph.D.: Goetzel is a Senior Scientist and Director of the Institute for Health and Productivity Studies (IHPS) at the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, and Vice President of Consulting and Applied Research for Truven Health Analytics. He is a nationally recognized and widely published expert in health and productivity management (HPM), return-on-investment (ROI), program evaluation and outcomes research. Read Dr. Goetzel's white paper, "The Dos and Don'ts of Workplace Health and Wellbeing Programs: Why Building a Culture of Health is a Ture Differentiator."





David Batman, MSc, MB.ChB., D.R.C.O.G., D.I.H., MFOM, FFOM: Batman has been a registered medical practitioner in the UK for over 40 years, and spent 20 years as Head of Occupational Health, Safety, and Employee Wellbeing for Nestle in the UKE and Ireland. He is an expert in mental health, risk assessments, rehabilitation, and resettlement of employees, and has been a part of several UK Government employee health committees. Watch Dr. Batman's webinar, "Building a Workforce That Bounces Back."

To celebrate Dr. David's advisory board membership, Virgin Pulse is offering complimentary eBook copies of Emotional Agility from Amazon, accessible on all devices through the Kindle app. Click to redeem your free copy (while supplies last) before 11:59 pm PST on April 9, 2017.*

To attend Dr. Susan David's keynote at the 2017 Thrive Summit, and to register for the event, visit www.thrivesummit.com. For more information on Virgin Pulse, its Science Advisory Board, and to learn about the company's science-backed approach to wellbeing, employee engagement and organizational success, visit www.virginpulse.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse, the leading provider of technology solutions that promote employee engagement and wellbeing and part of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Group, helps employers create workforces that are happier, healthier and ultimately more productive. The company's modern, mobile first platform delivers a personalized user experience that utilizes gamification to engage users in building habits that inspire meaningful and measurable change across individuals and the businesses they serve. By helping employees thrive at work and in all aspects of life, Virgin Pulse is helping change lives and businesses around the world for good. More than 2,200 global organizations representing many of the Fortune 500 and Best Places to Work, have selected Virgin Pulse's solutions to engage their workforces and drive their businesses forward.

