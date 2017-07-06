EMS Software Announces Its Spring 2017 Release

Update Focused on Improved User Experience, New Platform Integrations

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - July 06, 2017) - EMS Software™, the leading meeting and room scheduling software provider, today announced its latest product release, available as of June 30. The EMS 2017 Spring release expands how users create self-service video conference meetings, make reservations with digital signage, and integrate software and hardware with the EMS platform.

"Modern enterprise and higher education organizations are demanding a platform that not only supports the scheduling workflows of their everyday users but shares data with all of their other critical systems," said Akshay Mahajan, vice president of product management for EMS Software. "To meet that demand, our latest release builds on the vast capabilities already within EMS and delivers on three key areas: Architecture, Integrations, and User Experience."

The EMS Spring 2017 Release automatically syncs meeting technologies such as video conferencing, providing user interfaces that are easy to navigate and require fewer steps to operate, and simplifies how the EMS platform shares data and integrates with other systems and hardware such as digital signage, kiosks, and custom mobile applications.

Highlights of the EMS Spring 2017 release include:

Booking Resources through Microsoft® Exchange: Exchange Room Integration (ERI) is an add-on for one-way syncing between EMS and Microsoft Exchange Resource Mailboxes. With ERI, users can automatically 'invite' mobile or in-room technology such as Cisco and Polycom to meetings without having to worry about the backend scheduling.

Self-Service Video Conferencing (Skype for Business): Skype for Business Integration is a new feature available through EMS access points that lets users add a Skype meeting to an EMS room reservation. Attendees can then join the Skype meeting from the reservation with a single click, using any Skype-enabled video device, such as a mobile phone, laptop, or Microsoft Surface Hub.

Modern Room Signs: With a new look, more information, better security, and easier customization, the EMS Room Sign App (formerly Glance) streamlines the digital room and desk sign experience. The updated tool includes a portrait mode with an Agenda View to view a day's full schedule.

Integrating with EMS Platform Services: Introducing EMS Platform Services, a new RESTful API that customers and partners can use to create faster and more flexible integrations with software, hardware, and custom access points like simple mobile apps, simple web apps, and kiosks.

"As the first major upgrade of EMS this year, the Spring 2017 Release establishes EMS as the only true enterprise-class scheduling software platform available to the modern enterprise and evolving campus," said Craig Halliday, CEO of EMS Software. "EMS offers the most scheduling capabilities, from desk hoteling to video conference scheduling to managed events with services, and provides them through the devices and access points most used by employees, students, and others."

Additional information about the Spring 2017 release is located on the What's New webpage and in the blog post, Introducing the EMS Spring 2017 Release: One Platform, Vast Capabilities. For detailed overviews and hands-on access to features from this and other upcoming releases, register to attend EMS Live!, the company's annual conference held in Atlanta, Georgia on October 16-18, 2017.

About EMS Software

EMS Software™ helps millions of people create great meetings. AIG, Yale University, Accenture, and thousands of others rely on EMS Software to increase productivity, attract and retain people, reduce costs, and differentiate their brand. EMS Software offers the greatest depth and breadth of functionality, the fastest and easiest way to schedule a meeting, and an exceptional customer experience. For more information, please visit emssoftware.com.